All apartments in Fleming Island
Find more places like 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fleming Island, FL
/
1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE
Last updated May 21 2020 at 10:10 AM

1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE

1563 Shelter Cove Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fleming Island
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Accessible Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments under $1,300
See all

Location

1563 Shelter Cove Drive, Fleming Island, FL 32003

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
fireplace
microwave
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Eagle Harbor - Three Bedroom / Screened patio - Want to live in Fleming Island? This home has a living / dining combo, family room with a fireplace and a spacious kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a range, dishwasher, refrigerator and over the range microwave. The bedrooms are on a split floor plan. The master bathroom has a garden tub and a separate walk-in shower. Enjoy relaxing afternoons on the screened patio.

Available - NOW
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per pet w/ Approval - small dogs considered
Application fee $50

(RLNE3220338)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE have any available units?
1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fleming Island, FL.
What amenities does 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE have?
Some of 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE offer parking?
No, 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cobblestone at Eagle Harbor
1717 County Road 220
Fleming Island, FL 32003

Similar Pages

Fleming Island 1 BedroomsFleming Island 2 Bedrooms
Fleming Island 3 BedroomsFleming Island Accessible Apartments
Fleming Island Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLGainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLJacksonville Beach, FLOrange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GASt. Augustine, FLNocatee, FLGreen Cove Springs, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLStarke, FLAsbury Lake, FLVillano Beach, FLButler Beach, FL
Neptune Beach, FLBellair-Meadowbrook Terrace, FLKingsland, GAFruit Cove, FLOakleaf Plantation, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FLSawgrass, FLSt. Augustine South, FLWorld Golf Village, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
University of Florida