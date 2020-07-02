1563 SHELTER COVE DRIVE

Amenities
Eagle Harbor - Three Bedroom / Screened patio - Want to live in Fleming Island? This home has a living / dining combo, family room with a fireplace and a spacious kitchen. The kitchen is equipped with a range, dishwasher, refrigerator and over the range microwave. The bedrooms are on a split floor plan. The master bathroom has a garden tub and a separate walk-in shower. Enjoy relaxing afternoons on the screened patio.
Available - NOW
$300 Non Refundable Pet Fee per pet w/ Approval - small dogs considered
Application fee $50
(RLNE3220338)