All apartments in Flagler County
Find more places like 800 Cinnamon Beach Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Flagler County, FL
/
800 Cinnamon Beach Way
Last updated April 3 2020 at 1:36 PM

800 Cinnamon Beach Way

800 Cinnamon Beach Way · (386) 439-3159
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

800 Cinnamon Beach Way, Flagler County, FL 32137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

Studio

Unit 761 · Avail. now

$3,750

Studio · 1 Bath · 2003 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pool
ceiling fan
elevator
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
elevator
pool
VACATION RENTAL - High enough to receive lovely breezes, your sixth-floor balcony is the place to be. Look out over epic views, enjoying your vacation with friends and family. This large outdoor space has a great outdoor dining table with chaise lounges. Kitchen is open and spacious, inviting to the dining and living areas. Suited well for your meals with everything you should need. Kitchen features a four chair dining table & dining table offers seating for six. Comfortable with room with large flat screen tv. & cable, overlooking the ocean views while you relax indoors. Master bedroom boost sliding glass door for private entry to and from balcony. Large master bathroom with separate sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. Guest bedrooms feature a flat screen television in each. Guest bedroom 1 features two twin beds. Guest bedroom 2 features a queen with en suite for those who can't decide who should get the master! Utility room with full size washer and dryer.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 800 Cinnamon Beach Way have any available units?
800 Cinnamon Beach Way has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 800 Cinnamon Beach Way have?
Some of 800 Cinnamon Beach Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 800 Cinnamon Beach Way currently offering any rent specials?
800 Cinnamon Beach Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 800 Cinnamon Beach Way pet-friendly?
No, 800 Cinnamon Beach Way is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagler County.
Does 800 Cinnamon Beach Way offer parking?
No, 800 Cinnamon Beach Way does not offer parking.
Does 800 Cinnamon Beach Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 800 Cinnamon Beach Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 800 Cinnamon Beach Way have a pool?
Yes, 800 Cinnamon Beach Way has a pool.
Does 800 Cinnamon Beach Way have accessible units?
No, 800 Cinnamon Beach Way does not have accessible units.
Does 800 Cinnamon Beach Way have units with dishwashers?
No, 800 Cinnamon Beach Way does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 800 Cinnamon Beach Way have units with air conditioning?
No, 800 Cinnamon Beach Way does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 800 Cinnamon Beach Way?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Integra Woods
1000 Integra Woods Blvd
Palm Coast, FL 32164
Pine Lake
121 Pine Lakes Pkwy N
Palm Coast, FL 32137

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Jacksonville, FLOrlando, FLGainesville, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLOcala, FLAlafaya, FLPort Orange, FLClermont, FLOcoee, FL
Winter Garden, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLOrmond Beach, FLFlagler Beach, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLHolly Hill, FLButler Beach, FLSt. Augustine Shores, FL
South Daytona, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLSt. Augustine Beach, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLDeLand, FLSt. Augustine, FLNew Smyrna Beach, FLPonce Inlet, FLGlencoe, FLVillano Beach, FLWorld Golf Village, FLEdgewater, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
Daytona State CollegeEdward Waters College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity