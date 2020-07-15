800 Cinnamon Beach Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities clubhouse elevator pool

VACATION RENTAL - High enough to receive lovely breezes, your sixth-floor balcony is the place to be. Look out over epic views, enjoying your vacation with friends and family. This large outdoor space has a great outdoor dining table with chaise lounges. Kitchen is open and spacious, inviting to the dining and living areas. Suited well for your meals with everything you should need. Kitchen features a four chair dining table & dining table offers seating for six. Comfortable with room with large flat screen tv. & cable, overlooking the ocean views while you relax indoors. Master bedroom boost sliding glass door for private entry to and from balcony. Large master bathroom with separate sinks, garden tub and walk in shower. Guest bedrooms feature a flat screen television in each. Guest bedroom 1 features two twin beds. Guest bedroom 2 features a queen with en suite for those who can't decide who should get the master! Utility room with full size washer and dryer.