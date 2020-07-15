All apartments in Flagler County
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:27 AM

26 Bedford Dr

26 Bedford Drive · (386) 597-7910
Location

26 Bedford Drive, Flagler County, FL 32137

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,900

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
pool
ceiling fan
internet access
furnished
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
furnished
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
pool
internet access
Sea Colony Gated Community! Walking distance from the beach! Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath house with flat screen TVs in living room and master bedroom. Bonus area with a futon and desk. Recently Living room refurnished! Washer/dryer included.Rent includes first $100 of electric bill and first $50 of water bill. Rent plus 12% tax. Fees: Application: $50, lease $60, Cleaning: $200. Included with rent: basic cable, Wi-Fi and some utilities. Call Agent for details! .Property is booked: Oct 2020, Jan - April 2021. LBTR#; 12442.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 26 Bedford Dr have any available units?
26 Bedford Dr has a unit available for $1,900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 26 Bedford Dr have?
Some of 26 Bedford Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 26 Bedford Dr currently offering any rent specials?
26 Bedford Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 26 Bedford Dr pet-friendly?
No, 26 Bedford Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Flagler County.
Does 26 Bedford Dr offer parking?
Yes, 26 Bedford Dr offers parking.
Does 26 Bedford Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 26 Bedford Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 26 Bedford Dr have a pool?
Yes, 26 Bedford Dr has a pool.
Does 26 Bedford Dr have accessible units?
No, 26 Bedford Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 26 Bedford Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 26 Bedford Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 26 Bedford Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 26 Bedford Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
