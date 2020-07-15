26 Bedford Dr

Amenities

Sea Colony Gated Community! Walking distance from the beach! Fully furnished 2 bedroom, 2 bath house with flat screen TVs in living room and master bedroom. Bonus area with a futon and desk. Recently Living room refurnished! Washer/dryer included.Rent includes first $100 of electric bill and first $50 of water bill. Rent plus 12% tax. Fees: Application: $50, lease $60, Cleaning: $200. Included with rent: basic cable, Wi-Fi and some utilities. Call Agent for details! .Property is booked: Oct 2020, Jan - April 2021. LBTR#; 12442.