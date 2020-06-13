Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:08 AM

83 Apartments for rent in Flagler Beach, FL with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1545 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Large Corner Unit on 1st Floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath nicely furnished available for short term rent. Walk right out your living room onto a huge open patio and community pool.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2215 S Central Ave
2215 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
955 sqft
Remodeled 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom duplex with a single car garage. Enjoy ocean views from 2nd floor patio! Kitchen features Stainless steel appliances with granite counter tops. All tile throughout. Each bathroom features a walk-in style shower.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd
1541 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2309 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Large and spacious home with gorgeous ocean views. For rent only 2nd and 3rd floor with 1 car garage. WATER AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED. Furnished or unfurnished. Located in desirableFlagler Beach. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
1601 N Central Ave N
1601 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1215 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Third floor unit which overlooks both the ocean and the intracoastal. View sunrises and sunsets from your balconies. New floors, remolded kitchen and updated bathrooms. Easy walk to the beach or just sit out back at the beautiful pool.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
906 Ocean Marina Drive
906 Ocean Marina Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,650
804 sqft
Fully furnished river front condo on the first floor with easy access to river for fishing and just steps away from pool. Available now with $60 application fee per adult. first + Last and Security. All utilities are included . NO PETS.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
2042 S Ocean Shore Boulevard
2042 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1650 sqft
:Direct Ocean front and Beachy town life here! Extremely desirable location on the corner of 21st and Ocean Shore Blvd.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1939 Oceanshore Blvd.
1939 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beachfront Year Round Fully Furnished Rental - If living on the beach is your definition of a great life, this may just be the year round rental for you.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
5 N Ocean Palm Villas
5 N Ocean, Flagler Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1184 sqft
Direct Intracoastal! 2 Bdrm 2 Bath Fully Furnished,1 Car Garage! Enjoy Water Views & Breezes From The Living Room,Master Suite & Patio. Two Story Townhome Style Condo Is 1184 Sq Ft And Is Available To Rent For Three To Twelve Month Terms.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2715 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1752 sqft
This is a lovely and furnished two story home DIRECTLY on the Atlantic Ocean with tremendous views of one of the quietest and cleanest beaches in Florida. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sleeps 10.
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
500 Canopy Walk Lane
500 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful Canopy Walk condo has unobstructed views of the Intracoastal Waterway from the living space and master bedroom. Split plan has crown molding in living and dining rooms.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
3000 Ocean Shore Blvd
3000 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1329 sqft
If you like the looks of Key West, colorful and hearing the ocean waves break nearby, then you are going to love this condo. Styled similar to town homes, this condo community is small (23 units) and offers a community pool.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
41 Point Pleasant Drive
41 Point Pleasant Drive, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2000 sqft
Beautiful , like new 4 bedroom/2 Bathroom home located in a convenient area , close to schools, shopping and only 15 mins from the beach ! Freshly painted with new flooring . Property has a covered, screened in porch !

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
30 Ponderosa Lane
30 Ponderosa Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
LIKE NEW 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 1 CAR GARAGE DUPLEX WITH COVERED PORCH AND PRIVATE BACK YARD IN THE NICE AREA.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
9 St Andrews Court
9 St Andrews Court, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
1986 sqft
Grand Haven move in ready home.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
85 Avenue De La Mer
85 Avenue De La Mer, Flagler County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,500
2895 sqft
What an opportunity!!! Imagine living in this gorgeous Penthouse Condo in Tuscany at Hammock Dunes! Wake up to breathtaking oceanfront views-sunrise over the ocean in the morning and sunset over the evening on the Intracoastal.

Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
Seminole Woods
1 Unit Available
6 Sea Shark Path
6 Sea Shark Path, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1787 sqft
Save money, live healthy by renting a BRAND NEW, CERTIFIED GREEN Home. Luxury, 4/2/2 house with 1,787 sq.ft of Living & 2,456 sq.ft of Total area, has a wind mitigated roof & insulation adds essential safety & substantially lower utility bills.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
10 BAY POINTE Drive
10 Bay Pointe Drive, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,995
2605 sqft
Picturesque Plantation Bay Home in the desirable Bay Point section. The home features an open floor plan w/ high ceilings, large kitchen, 3 Baths and loaded with impressive Amenities.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3360 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1275 sqft
Awesome views of the Atlantic Ocean from this 5th floor 2 BDR 2 BATH unit. Ceramic tile throughout, with updated appliances, electric hurricane shutter for every window.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
5500 Ocean Shore Boulevard
5500 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Volusia County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1240 sqft
VACATION CONDO BY THE MONTH! 3-4 MONTH DISCOUNTS. ELOQUENTLY DECORATED & VERY CLEAN 2 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH. FULLY FURNISHED, FULLY EQUIPPED.

Last updated June 13 at 05:15am
1 Unit Available
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard
3072 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,450
2074 sqft
This is absolutely EXCEPTIONAL...Beautiful 3 story direct oceanfront townhome in Ormond by the Sea with very spacious outdoor oceanfront rooftop terrace! Wowza! This is more than amazing with a 2 car garage as well...2 master suites.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
84 Waterside Pkwy W
84 West Waterside Parkway, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
84 Waterside Pkwy W Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bed Home in Crossings a Grand Haven Gated Community! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st 2020 - Location! Location! - Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Crossings, a Grand Haven gated community.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Augusta Trail
1 Augusta Trail, Palm Coast, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2293 sqft
1 Augusta Trail Available 07/01/20 Grand Haven - Beautiful home located in the Fairways Edge neighborhood of Grand Haven, 4 bedrooms, 3 full Contemporary style bathrooms.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1000 Canopy Walk Unit 1033
1000 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1238 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
3rd Floor Condo with a Great View of The Lake in a Gated Community - Excellent view of the lake from this 3rd floor condo. Sit out on your balcony and relax and enjoy the peace and quiet.

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
35 Magnolia Dr S
35 Magnolia Drive South, Flagler County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1300 sqft
2 Bedroom 2 Bath in Plantation Bay in Ormond Beach - Nice 2 Bedroom 2 Bath upstairs condo located on the golf course in Plantation Bay. Wood laminate floors in common areas, carpet in bedrooms.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Flagler Beach, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Flagler Beach renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

