3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:49 PM
102 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Flagler Beach, FL
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1939 Oceanshore Blvd.
1939 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1200 sqft
Beachfront Year Round Fully Furnished Rental - If living on the beach is your definition of a great life, this may just be the year round rental for you.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
3651 S Central Ave Unit 312
3651 South Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,575
1377 sqft
- Unit is fully furnished, master bedroom has a king size bed, two other bedrooms have queen size beds. Unit has new triple glass windows in master bedroom, new tiled master bathroom, new hurricane shutters on the ocean side, new flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
2001 Palm Dr
2001 Palm Drive, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1649 sqft
Beautifully furnished, amazing townhome is nestled just below the Flagler Beach bridge. 2 story, 3 bedroom, 2 bath located in desirable Flagler Beach. Across the street from community pool, walking distance to the park, Flagler Beach and...
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
3580 S Ocean Shore Blvd
3580 Ocean Shore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1545 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Large Corner Unit on 1st Floor, 3 bedroom, 2 bath nicely furnished available for short term rent. Walk right out your living room onto a huge open patio and community pool.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1541 N Ocean Shore Blvd
1541 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,900
2309 sqft
Large and spacious home with gorgeous ocean views. For rent only 2nd and 3rd floor with 1 car garage. WATER AND ELECTRIC INCLUDED. Furnished or unfurnished. Located in desirableFlagler Beach. 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
2042 S Ocean Shore Boulevard
2042 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1650 sqft
:Direct Ocean front and Beachy town life here! Extremely desirable location on the corner of 21st and Ocean Shore Blvd.
Results within 1 mile of Flagler Beach
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
2450 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2450 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
1919 sqft
VACATION RENTAL EMAIL AGENT FOR AVAILABILITY & CORRECT PRICING - Amazing oceanfront living with views of both the Ocean and the Intracoastal.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
2715 N Ocean Shore Blvd
2715 North Oceanshore Boulevard, Beverly Beach, FL
3 Bedrooms
$5,000
1752 sqft
This is a lovely and furnished two story home DIRECTLY on the Atlantic Ocean with tremendous views of one of the quietest and cleanest beaches in Florida. It has 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths and sleeps 10.
Results within 5 miles of Flagler Beach
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Woodlands
1 Unit Available
26 Blasdell Ct
26 Blasdell Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1933 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 2 bath home in Indian Trails featuring new flooring throughout, updated bathrooms and spacious remodeled kitchen!
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Seminole Woods
1 Unit Available
6 Sea Shark Path
6 Sea Shark Path, Palm Coast, FL
Save money, live healthy by renting a BRAND NEW, CERTIFIED GREEN Home. Luxury, 4/2/2 house with 1,787 sq.ft of Living & 2,456 sq.ft of Total area, has a wind mitigated roof & insulation adds essential safety & substantially lower utility bills.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
84 Waterside Pkwy W
84 West Waterside Parkway, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1945 sqft
84 Waterside Pkwy W Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous 3 Bed Home in Crossings a Grand Haven Gated Community! - AVAILABLE AUGUST 1st 2020 - Location! Location! - Gorgeous 3 bed 2 bath home located in the Crossings, a Grand Haven gated community.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1 Augusta Trail
1 Augusta Trail, Palm Coast, FL
1 Augusta Trail Available 07/01/20 Grand Haven - Beautiful home located in the Fairways Edge neighborhood of Grand Haven, 4 bedrooms, 3 full Contemporary style bathrooms.
Last updated June 12 at 07:29am
1 Unit Available
140 Via Madrid Dr
140 Via Madrid, Ormond-by-the-Sea, FL
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2958 sqft
Welcome home! This immaculate, spanish style beach home is just what you've been looking for.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
8 Pine Bush Ln
8 Pine Bush Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1963 sqft
ALL NEW UPGRADES! Beautiful, 3 bed, 2 bath charming home located in Pine Groves area. Over 1900 sq ft of new; carpet, vinyl plank flooring, stainless steel appliances, paint, and much more. This home offers a spacious open floor plan.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
9 St Andrews Court
9 St Andrews Court, Palm Coast, FL
Grand Haven move in ready home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
14 Ponderosa Lane
14 Ponderosa Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1800 sqft
The open layout of this beautiful 3 Bedroom , 2 Bath home features an expansive great room, large covered lanai and spacious kitchen with an island bar, pantry closet and adjacent dining room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
41 Point Pleasant Drive
41 Point Pleasant Drive, Palm Coast, FL
LOOKS LIKE NEW THIS HOUSE PAINTED OUTSIDE AND INSIDE AND . NEW CARPET . NEW LAMINATE . NEW TILE . NEW LIGHTING NEW .
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
70 Southlake Drive
70 Southlake Drive, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1771 sqft
Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with two car garage home in the prestigious gated Community of Grand Haven. Tile and carpet throughout. Eat in kitchen with lots of cabinet space and granite counter-tops and island.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
30 Ponderosa Lane
30 Ponderosa Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1200 sqft
LIKE NEW 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, 1 CAR GARAGE DUPLEX WITH COVERED PORCH AND PRIVATE BACK YARD IN THE NICE AREA.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
Pine Grove - Belle Terre
1 Unit Available
20 Pretoria Lane
20 Pretoria Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1505 sqft
NO SMOKING /NO PETS - BEAUTIFUL HOME is located in Pine Grove. This Home is over 1500 sq. ft.with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths split plan. Beautiful Built in Entertainment Center, spacious Great Room.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
85 Avenue De La Mer
85 Avenue De La Mer, Flagler County, FL
What an opportunity!!! Imagine living in this gorgeous Penthouse Condo in Tuscany at Hammock Dunes! Wake up to breathtaking oceanfront views-sunrise over the ocean in the morning and sunset over the evening on the Intracoastal.
Last updated June 12 at 10:07pm
1 Unit Available
1200 Canopy Walk Lane
1200 Canopy Walk Lane, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1712 sqft
Bright and airy top floor END unit. Sliding doors from both the living room & master overlooking the pond & preserve area (watch the osprey and eagle fish in your backyard!). Master seperate from 2nd & 3rd bedroom for privacy.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Plantation Bay
1 Unit Available
907 Woodstream Lane
907 Woodstream Lane, Volusia County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
1607 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 907 Woodstream Lane in Volusia County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
Woodlands
1 Unit Available
14 Blackthorn Court
14 Blackthorn Court, Palm Coast, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1492 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 14 Blackthorn Court in Palm Coast. View photos, descriptions and more!
