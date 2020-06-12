/
/
/
2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:53 AM
287 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fisher Island, FL
1 of 42
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19243 Fisher Island Dr
19243 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,500
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING AT IT'S FINEST IN THIS SPECTACULAR OCEAN DIRECT SEASIDE VILLAGE 4TH FLOOR UNIT. THIS MAGNIFICENT RENTAL HAS BEEN COMPLETED RENOVATED.
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
2532 Fisher Island Dr
2532 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
This magnificent Bayside Village semi furnished 2 bedroom + den, 2.5 bath condo offers breathtaking views of the Fisher Island marina, golf and Miami Beach.
1 of 28
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19121 Fisher Island Dr
19121 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Visit this lovely 2 bedroom 2 bath Seaside Village rental available to rent short term or long term. Price will be upon request for short term.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
5235 Fisher Island Dr
5235 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$10,500
EXPERIENCE FISHER ISLAND LIVING AT ITS FINEST IN THIS LOVELY 3RD FLOOR BAYVIEW UNIT OFFERING BREATHTAKING PANORAMIC VIEWS OF BISCAYNE BAY AND THE MIAMI DOWNTOWN SKYLINE.
1 of 29
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Fisher Island
1 Unit Available
19211 Fisher Island Dr
19211 Fisher Island Drive, Fisher Island, FL
2 Bedrooms
$8,500
Experience Fisher Island living in this charming Lanai ground floor Seaside Village condo with a lovely garden view. The unit is offered fully furnished and available to rent weekly,monthly, seasonal or yearly.
Results within 1 mile of Fisher Island
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
540 West Avenue 2111
540 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,950
1058 sqft
Cozy apartment - Property Id: 170367 Amazing views from this corner 2-bed 2-bath condo at the Bentley Bay. Located on Biscayne Bay, enjoy direct views of the Miami skyline & star island.
1 of 39
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
624 Michigan Avenue
624 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$5,800
1800 sqft
Brand new 2 bed/2-bathroom townhouse 1,800 sq feet with private roof top/ barbecue and covered assigned parking spot in the heart of South Beach. Washer/dryer and wood floors, closet space and more. More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:17pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
90 ALTON RD
90 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,350
1077 sqft
Live in high-end Miami style at the Yacht Club at Portofino.
1 of 18
Last updated June 12 at 06:36pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
226 Ocean Drive
226 Ocean Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,000
1323 sqft
Ocean View, Large 2/2 corner unit in the residential and quiet location of Ocean Drive. Luminous and luxurious interior, impeccably furnished , marble floors, 2 large Marble Bathrooms, Jacuzzi, Fully Equipped newly renovated Kitchen.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 07:03pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
737 Jefferson Ave #203
737 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
780 sqft
Amazing Two Bedroom Two Bathroom in the heart of South Beach and just minutes away from the water, central A/C unit, laminate floors.
1 of 15
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
701 Collins Ave
701 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Come live at the beach! One block from the sand and the clubs at Ocean Dr. South Beach! Secured parking. Beautiful views from the expansive wraparound balcony. 2/1 Corner unit. Granite counter-tops. Totally updated. Impact windows and doors.
1 of 12
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
710 Michigan Ave
710 Michigan Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
Fabulous opportunity to live in the heart of South Beach in a unique townhouse style condo. This furnished 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom corner unit features 3 balconies, 2 floors and a beautifully updated kitchen.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
650 West
650 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Beautiful 2/2 with South Beach and ocean views, marble floors split floor plan, Amenities includes gym, 2 pools, sauna, BBQ area, In the heart of South Beach, close to restaurants, and shops.
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
110 Washington Ave
110 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
1196 sqft
2 bed/2 bath with HUGE TERRACE at the Cosmo in sough-after South of Fifth (Sofi) neighborhood. Washer & dryer in unit. Available asap. Walk to beach and some of Miami's best restaurants/bars. Open to 6 month lease @ higher rate.
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
421 Meridian Ave
421 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,300
Meridian 5 is a newer boutique property with only 20 modern 2-story lofts.
1 of 35
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
540 West Ave
540 West Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$4,400
1168 sqft
Corner unit with 270 degrees majestic views. Featuring travertino floors, open kitchen filled with natural light, largest balcony in the building and tastefully furnished. Fantastic building with excellent service.
1 of 36
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
801 S Pointe Dr
801 S Pointe Dr, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,700
OVERSIZED 2 BEDROOM RESIDENCE WITH WATER VIEWS IN HOT SOUTH OF 5TH STREET NEIGHBORHOOD! Live it up in this spacious bright unit with 3 terraces to enjoy the bay breezes.
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
800 West W Ave
800 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Enjoy the Views of Biscayne Bay and Downtown Miami Skyline! Expansive 180 degree views, Floor to ceiling impact windows in your living room in this completely remodeled and furnished 2 bedroom 2 bathroom corner residence.
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
660 Lenox Ave
660 Lenox Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
Great unit in the heart of South Beach featuring 2 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, hardwood floors, about 950 SF living area, central A/C, impact windows, street parking but there is a common parking space in the building on a first come first serve
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
Flamingo-Lummus
1 Unit Available
528 Meridian Ave
528 Meridian Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
Move-in special-First month's rent and Security deposit only! Top floor bright modern 2 Bed/1 Bath corner unit.
1 of 9
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
50 S POINTE DR
50 South Pointe Drive, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$12,000
GREAT SPLIT FLOOR PLAN CORNER UNIT WITH BREATHTAKING VIEWS OF SOUTH BEACH AND GOVERNMENT CUT. WATCH THE CRUISE SHIPS FROM THE TERRACE, BEAUTIFULLY FINISHED, PRIVATE ELEVATOR. A MUST SEE!! LANDLORD REQUIRES 1ST MONTH AND 2ND MONTHS SECURITY DEPOSIT.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
206 Washington Ave
206 Washington Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$2,950
Two BR, three-level townhome in prime, South of Fifth location has 1,100 SqFt of living space and modern touches throughout. Private garage w/remote control adds to the sense of security in the building.
1 of 63
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
West Avenue
1 Unit Available
520 W West Ave
520 West Ave, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$7,950
2 bedroom + 2 bathroom+ large Den, 9 Ft ceilings unit with amazing water views, Downtown, Fisher and Star Island. Master Spa Bath with steam room. Designer finishes throughout, custom closets.
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 06:18pm
South Point
1 Unit Available
125 Jefferson Ave
125 Jefferson Avenue, Miami Beach, FL
2 Bedrooms
$3,600
Bright and spacious 2 bed/2bath overlooking the pool. Split floor plan with Saturnia marble floors throughout. Open kitchen with separate dining room. Oversized balcony. Washer Dryer inside unit. Fully furnished with minimum 6 months rental period.
Similar Pages
Fisher Island 2 BedroomsFisher Island 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsFisher Island 3 BedroomsFisher Island Apartments with Balcony
Fisher Island Apartments with GarageFisher Island Apartments with GymFisher Island Apartments with Hardwood FloorsFisher Island Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Miami, FLFort Lauderdale, FLBoca Raton, FLPembroke Pines, FLPlantation, FLCoral Springs, FLBoynton Beach, FLMiramar, FLDelray Beach, FLDavie, FLPompano Beach, FLHollywood, FL
Hialeah, FLSunrise, FLDoral, FLCoconut Creek, FLDeerfield Beach, FLTamarac, FLCutler Bay, FLWest Park, FLCoral Terrace, FLKey Biscayne, FLWest Little River, FLIves Estates, FL