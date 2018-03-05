All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated June 19 2019 at 2:23 AM

15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

15945 Fishhawk View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15945 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
gym
pool
ceiling fan
playground
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Picturesque pond view on cuddle sac street located within Fishhawk Ridge townhomes a gated community. Bevis, Randall and Newsome school zoned. Fishhawk Ranch amenities--multiple pools, tennis courts, miles and miles of hiking/biking trails, fitness centers and basketball courts, and parks and playgrounds. Two story townhome with open living room dining room plan, half bath and kitchen w/ tile floors. Second floor offers two mater bedrooms one with garden tub a split bedroom plan and upstairs laundry. All appliances including washer and dryer. Townhome community has a pool, sidewalks and access to Fishhawk Ranch trails. Amazing opportunity to live in Fishhawk. Home is immediately available for late mid/late June occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
