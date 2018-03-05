15945 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Picturesque pond view on cuddle sac street located within Fishhawk Ridge townhomes a gated community. Bevis, Randall and Newsome school zoned. Fishhawk Ranch amenities--multiple pools, tennis courts, miles and miles of hiking/biking trails, fitness centers and basketball courts, and parks and playgrounds. Two story townhome with open living room dining room plan, half bath and kitchen w/ tile floors. Second floor offers two mater bedrooms one with garden tub a split bedroom plan and upstairs laundry. All appliances including washer and dryer. Townhome community has a pool, sidewalks and access to Fishhawk Ranch trails. Amazing opportunity to live in Fishhawk. Home is immediately available for late mid/late June occupancy.