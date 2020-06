Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Over 2,000 sqft of living space on a waterfront lot in the heart of Fishhawk. This 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath home has an open floor plan perfect for entertaining, stainless steel appliances, and calming water views. Close to Town Square, Sports Feilds, A-Rated Schools, numerous walking trails, AND 3 blocks from the Aquatic Club. This home is zoned for Fishhawk Creek, Randall Middle, and Newsome High School.