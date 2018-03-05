6222 Bridgevista Dr

Amenities

SPACIOUS HOME IN FISHHAWK WITH OFFICE!! - PLEASE CALL THE KEN BROWNLEE REAL ESTATE TEAM AT 813-413-4229 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROPERTY or Contact Tammie Sidwell at 813-355-7970 for more information or any questions or for possible Short term rental information!** Great Home in the heart of Fishhawk! This 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 story home is a must see. Double Door Entry opens into L-Shaped Living and Dining Rooms which lead to Kitchen, Family Room and Dinette/Flex Space. Kitchen has matching appliances, garbage disposal, and pantry. Crown Molding Frames entire downstairs. Open Floor Plan gives you plenty of possibilities. PLANTATION SHUTTERS on all downstairs windows and upstairs in secondary Bedrooms and Bonus Room. Back Porch is covered and accessed through sliders in Dinette. Office/Den and half Bathroom are adjacent to each other and tucked under the stairs making the room a quiet space for your Home Office or Guest Room. Three Bedrooms are located upstairs along with Utility Room and HUGE BONUS/GAME ROOM. Entertain the family with a Game or Movie Night in this spacious area or convert it to more Bedrooms! Master Bedroom is open and airy with multiple windows giving lots of natural light and 2 separate Walk-In closets. Master Bathroom includes a Garden Tub, separate glass shower, Water and Linen Closets, plus double sinks. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a Full Bathroom with 2 entrances from hall and Bedroom 2. Two-Car Garage has an extra closet for additional storage. Fishhawk Community is loaded with great amenities including Club House, Hiking/Biking Trails, 2 Resort Style Pools, Tennis and Basketball Courts, fitness center, plus much, much more. Come and see this one today! *** Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees (if any) *** Contact Tammie Sidwell at 813-355-7970 for more information or any questions or for possible Short term rental information.



(RLNE4539422)