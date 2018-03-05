All apartments in Fish Hawk
6222 Bridgevista Dr
6222 Bridgevista Dr

6222 Bridgevista Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6222 Bridgevista Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
bathtub
extra storage
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
SPACIOUS HOME IN FISHHAWK WITH OFFICE!! - PLEASE CALL THE KEN BROWNLEE REAL ESTATE TEAM AT 813-413-4229 FOR MORE INFORMATION ABOUT THIS PROPERTY or Contact Tammie Sidwell at 813-355-7970 for more information or any questions or for possible Short term rental information!** Great Home in the heart of Fishhawk! This 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bathroom, 2 story home is a must see. Double Door Entry opens into L-Shaped Living and Dining Rooms which lead to Kitchen, Family Room and Dinette/Flex Space. Kitchen has matching appliances, garbage disposal, and pantry. Crown Molding Frames entire downstairs. Open Floor Plan gives you plenty of possibilities. PLANTATION SHUTTERS on all downstairs windows and upstairs in secondary Bedrooms and Bonus Room. Back Porch is covered and accessed through sliders in Dinette. Office/Den and half Bathroom are adjacent to each other and tucked under the stairs making the room a quiet space for your Home Office or Guest Room. Three Bedrooms are located upstairs along with Utility Room and HUGE BONUS/GAME ROOM. Entertain the family with a Game or Movie Night in this spacious area or convert it to more Bedrooms! Master Bedroom is open and airy with multiple windows giving lots of natural light and 2 separate Walk-In closets. Master Bathroom includes a Garden Tub, separate glass shower, Water and Linen Closets, plus double sinks. Bedrooms 2 and 3 share a Full Bathroom with 2 entrances from hall and Bedroom 2. Two-Car Garage has an extra closet for additional storage. Fishhawk Community is loaded with great amenities including Club House, Hiking/Biking Trails, 2 Resort Style Pools, Tennis and Basketball Courts, fitness center, plus much, much more. Come and see this one today! *** Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fees (if any) *** Contact Tammie Sidwell at 813-355-7970 for more information or any questions or for possible Short term rental information.

(RLNE4539422)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6222 Bridgevista Dr have any available units?
6222 Bridgevista Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6222 Bridgevista Dr have?
Some of 6222 Bridgevista Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, garbage disposal, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6222 Bridgevista Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6222 Bridgevista Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6222 Bridgevista Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6222 Bridgevista Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6222 Bridgevista Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6222 Bridgevista Dr offers parking.
Does 6222 Bridgevista Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6222 Bridgevista Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6222 Bridgevista Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6222 Bridgevista Dr has a pool.
Does 6222 Bridgevista Dr have accessible units?
No, 6222 Bridgevista Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6222 Bridgevista Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 6222 Bridgevista Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6222 Bridgevista Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 6222 Bridgevista Dr does not have units with air conditioning.

