6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE

Amenities

dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets gym pool

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet ceiling fan dishwasher microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court gym parking pool garage tennis court

Rent this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage with den split plan home complete with conservation views in popular Fishhawk Ranch’s Bridgeview alcove! Enjoy the numerous amenities that Fishhawk has to offer: 30+ miles of trails, resort-like pools, fitness centers, tennis & basketball courts, community functions, as well as A-rated schools!



The front door with side and transom windows welcomes you into the tiled foyer which is flanked by the carpeted den, as well as the formal living and dining areas. Appreciate the volume ceilings & large windows throughout!



The family chef will love the kitchen! Enjoy the 42” cabinetry with crown molding and ample solid surface counter space for all your preparation needs. Appliances include stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & glass top range. There’s a whole house water softener as well! The breakfast bar overlooks the breakfast nook and warm family room which boasts glass slider access to the huge lanai with lovely pond views, making entertaining a must!



The secluded master retreat boasts lanai access and a master bath complete with a dual basin vanity, huge walk-in closet, separate glass and tile shower, and garden tub. The sizable secondary bedrooms can be found on the other side of the home, two of which share a dual entry bathroom.



Brand new carpet will be installed when current occupants move out.



Complete lawn maintenance is included in rent services!



Call for a viewing today!