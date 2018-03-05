All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE
Last updated August 17 2019 at 3:29 AM

6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE

6212 Bridgevista Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6212 Bridgevista Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Rent this beautiful 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage with den split plan home complete with conservation views in popular Fishhawk Ranch’s Bridgeview alcove! Enjoy the numerous amenities that Fishhawk has to offer: 30+ miles of trails, resort-like pools, fitness centers, tennis & basketball courts, community functions, as well as A-rated schools!

The front door with side and transom windows welcomes you into the tiled foyer which is flanked by the carpeted den, as well as the formal living and dining areas. Appreciate the volume ceilings & large windows throughout!

The family chef will love the kitchen! Enjoy the 42” cabinetry with crown molding and ample solid surface counter space for all your preparation needs. Appliances include stainless steel refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher & glass top range. There’s a whole house water softener as well! The breakfast bar overlooks the breakfast nook and warm family room which boasts glass slider access to the huge lanai with lovely pond views, making entertaining a must!

The secluded master retreat boasts lanai access and a master bath complete with a dual basin vanity, huge walk-in closet, separate glass and tile shower, and garden tub. The sizable secondary bedrooms can be found on the other side of the home, two of which share a dual entry bathroom.

Brand new carpet will be installed when current occupants move out. 

Complete lawn maintenance is included in rent services!

Call for a viewing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have any available units?
6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have?
Some of 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6212 BRIDGEVISTA DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa