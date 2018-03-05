6104 PARKSET DRIVE

Amenities

David Weekley Sparta Amazing Location w/Guest Parking at your Front Door! Upgrades throughout the house to include wood floors. Relax

on the expansive front porch or on the large covered/screened in porch off of the back of the house! There are soaring ceilings throughout

the house. Split floor plan: Master bedroom is downstairs with the 3 bedrooms upstairs + Bonus Room! Jack N Jill Bath between 2 Bedrooms, 4th Bedroom shares 3rd bath with Bonus Room. Huge Kitchen is a cooking & entertaining dream! Upgrades like oversized center island & stainless appliances! Formal Dining Room has direct access to Kitchen! Great Room is amazing w/soaring ceilings & French Doors to entertaining retreat outside! Covered portico to Garage makes the rain not a problem! Best part is this home zones to Fishhawk Creek

Elementary and is in easy walking distance. Also easy to walk to the Aquatic Club! No need to move the car, walk or use your bikes! Park

Square is a short distance as well so no reason to miss any of the free venues at Park Square! Rent includes lawn service!