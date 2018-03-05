All apartments in Fish Hawk
Fish Hawk, FL
6104 PARKSET DRIVE
Last updated July 30 2019 at 11:10 PM

6104 PARKSET DRIVE

6104 Parkset Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6104 Parkset Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
guest parking
David Weekley Sparta Amazing Location w/Guest Parking at your Front Door! Upgrades throughout the house to include wood floors. Relax
on the expansive front porch or on the large covered/screened in porch off of the back of the house! There are soaring ceilings throughout
the house. Split floor plan: Master bedroom is downstairs with the 3 bedrooms upstairs + Bonus Room! Jack N Jill Bath between 2 Bedrooms, 4th Bedroom shares 3rd bath with Bonus Room. Huge Kitchen is a cooking & entertaining dream! Upgrades like oversized center island & stainless appliances! Formal Dining Room has direct access to Kitchen! Great Room is amazing w/soaring ceilings & French Doors to entertaining retreat outside! Covered portico to Garage makes the rain not a problem! Best part is this home zones to Fishhawk Creek
Elementary and is in easy walking distance. Also easy to walk to the Aquatic Club! No need to move the car, walk or use your bikes! Park
Square is a short distance as well so no reason to miss any of the free venues at Park Square! Rent includes lawn service!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6104 PARKSET DRIVE have any available units?
6104 PARKSET DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6104 PARKSET DRIVE have?
Some of 6104 PARKSET DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6104 PARKSET DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6104 PARKSET DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6104 PARKSET DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6104 PARKSET DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6104 PARKSET DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6104 PARKSET DRIVE offers parking.
Does 6104 PARKSET DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6104 PARKSET DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6104 PARKSET DRIVE have a pool?
No, 6104 PARKSET DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 6104 PARKSET DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6104 PARKSET DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6104 PARKSET DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6104 PARKSET DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6104 PARKSET DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6104 PARKSET DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
