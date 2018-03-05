6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities fire pit on-site laundry parking bbq/grill garage wine room

Beautifully maintained 3bed (Could be 4bed if office is utilized as such) /2.5bath/2Car garage home in the popular garden district/ Park Square /Fishhawk Creek Elementary area. The upgrades just don’t stop in this one!! The exterior alone on this stunning home is situated on a large corner lot and is fully fenced including 3 gates - one in the front of the home, right side & left rear along with beautiful pavered walkways to access each gate. There is also a large front porch and a screened back porch as well as a pavered open patio with enough room for sitting/ fire pit/BBQ area for plenty of relaxing moments & entertaining family and friends. As you enter the home you'll notice on the left a beautiful formal dining room that boasts crown moulding & a custom built wine room under the stair case with GORGOEUS wood detail, to the left is a is an office with french doors & crown moulding, then pass the wood staircase & to the right will be a large 1/2 bath & laundry room area - then walk on to enter the eat - in kitchen & living room living spaces with plenty of windows for natural light & crown moulding. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, recessed & pendant lighting. On the second floor landing you'll find the master bedroom & 2 spare bedrooms. You'll find the master suite has crown moulding & beautiful wood floors, the master bath has granite countertops & ample storage as well. Easy access to interstate & other surrounding areas!