All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD

6060 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

6060 Fishhawk Crossing Boulevard, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
wine room
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
bbq/grill
garage
wine room
Beautifully maintained 3bed (Could be 4bed if office is utilized as such) /2.5bath/2Car garage home in the popular garden district/ Park Square /Fishhawk Creek Elementary area. The upgrades just don’t stop in this one!! The exterior alone on this stunning home is situated on a large corner lot and is fully fenced including 3 gates - one in the front of the home, right side & left rear along with beautiful pavered walkways to access each gate. There is also a large front porch and a screened back porch as well as a pavered open patio with enough room for sitting/ fire pit/BBQ area for plenty of relaxing moments & entertaining family and friends. As you enter the home you'll notice on the left a beautiful formal dining room that boasts crown moulding & a custom built wine room under the stair case with GORGOEUS wood detail, to the left is a is an office with french doors & crown moulding, then pass the wood staircase & to the right will be a large 1/2 bath & laundry room area - then walk on to enter the eat - in kitchen & living room living spaces with plenty of windows for natural light & crown moulding. The kitchen includes granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood cabinets, recessed & pendant lighting. On the second floor landing you'll find the master bedroom & 2 spare bedrooms. You'll find the master suite has crown moulding & beautiful wood floors, the master bath has granite countertops & ample storage as well. Easy access to interstate & other surrounding areas!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have any available units?
6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have?
Some of 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD's amenities include in unit laundry, wine room, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD currently offering any rent specials?
6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD pet-friendly?
No, 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD offer parking?
Yes, 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does offer parking.
Does 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have a pool?
No, 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have a pool.
Does 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have accessible units?
No, 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have accessible units.
Does 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD has units with dishwashers.
Does 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD have units with air conditioning?
No, 6060 FISHHAWK CROSSING BOULEVARD does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa