6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated gym pool

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly basketball court clubhouse gym playground pool tennis court

Gorgeous Updated Villa - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for showings or more information. Maintenance free villa in gated Sandhill Ridge-Fishhawk Ranch. Community pool steps from the house. Close to shopping, dining, walking trails, tennis courts, skate park, gym, schools and tons of fun! Split bedrooms, large open screen patio off the living room and master. Inside utility room, open updated kitchen with granite counters and back splash, tile and wood laminate throughout. Neutral colors compliment this home. Must see! Won't last long! Pet friendly, call for details. Agent is owner. At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit.



(RLNE2373699)