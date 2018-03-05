All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:11 PM

6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive

6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive · (813) 506-7476
Location

6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 6049 Sandhill Ridge Drive · Avail. now

$1,800

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1720 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
playground
pool
tennis court
Gorgeous Updated Villa - Please contact Heather Jenkins @ 813-506-7476 for showings or more information. Maintenance free villa in gated Sandhill Ridge-Fishhawk Ranch. Community pool steps from the house. Close to shopping, dining, walking trails, tennis courts, skate park, gym, schools and tons of fun! Split bedrooms, large open screen patio off the living room and master. Inside utility room, open updated kitchen with granite counters and back splash, tile and wood laminate throughout. Neutral colors compliment this home. Must see! Won't last long! Pet friendly, call for details. Agent is owner. At time of move-in, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00 along with rent and any deposit.

(RLNE2373699)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

