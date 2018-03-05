All apartments in Fish Hawk
6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE

6022 Kiteridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6022 Kiteridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
Check out this affordable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, on a pond with a fenced yard, in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities. Situated on a unique shaped and oversized lot this home features a split bedroom floor plan, with large family/living room, volume ceilings, kitchen with closet pantry, breakfast bar, lots of counter space, and adjoining eating/dining area. The master suite features two walk-in closets, his, her sinks, and glass enclosed shower, plus it's own rear entry door. This home also boasts minimal carpeted areas , a spacious inside laundry, and oversized garage. Fishhawk residents enjoy access to top rated schools, community rec, pools, fitness, parks, trails, and more! Call today! Available for 7 month lease term only. Lawn Care can be included for an additional $50 per mth.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
