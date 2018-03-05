6022 KITERIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

Check out this affordable 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, on a pond with a fenced yard, in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities. Situated on a unique shaped and oversized lot this home features a split bedroom floor plan, with large family/living room, volume ceilings, kitchen with closet pantry, breakfast bar, lots of counter space, and adjoining eating/dining area. The master suite features two walk-in closets, his, her sinks, and glass enclosed shower, plus it's own rear entry door. This home also boasts minimal carpeted areas , a spacious inside laundry, and oversized garage. Fishhawk residents enjoy access to top rated schools, community rec, pools, fitness, parks, trails, and more! Call today! Available for 7 month lease term only. Lawn Care can be included for an additional $50 per mth.