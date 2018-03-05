5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE

Amenities

DESIRABLE FISHHAWK RANCH! wALK TO PALMETTO CLUB, PARK SQUARE & THE AQUATIC CENTER! A-RATED SCHOOLS! Come see this 5/4-2.5/3 home w/4395 sqft living area! Leaded Glass Front Doors & Massive Volume ceilings, Hard Wood Floors, Gas Fireplace in Living Room & Elegant Dining Room! The Kitchen boasts of 42" Cherry Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Walk-in Pantry, Tile Floors & Backsplash, w/ a Double OVen, GAs Cook Top & matching Black Appliances! Great High Bar to mingle and massive counter space to prepare meals! The LARGE Family Room w/tile floors is where you will spend most of your time! Right of the Family/Living Rooms is a Massive Covered/Screened Lanai where you will spend many days relaxing! The Lanai has a Full Outdoor Kitchen as well as a full bathroom & possibly a future pool! The Owners Suite in the home is "to die for!" Your own private oasis to go relax or read a book! The Suite boasts a large sitting area off bedroom w/HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET & Double Vanities, Large walk-in shower & Platform Tub! All Secondary Bedrooms in this home have walk in closets, are over-sized w/2 of the rooms set up as a Jack & Jill style! Upstairs the Large bonus/game/media/ room that could be another bedroom w/half bath! This home has a fenced in year that is well manicured with plenty of room for any outdoor activities!