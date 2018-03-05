All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated April 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE

5940 Churchside Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5940 Churchside Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
DESIRABLE FISHHAWK RANCH! wALK TO PALMETTO CLUB, PARK SQUARE & THE AQUATIC CENTER! A-RATED SCHOOLS! Come see this 5/4-2.5/3 home w/4395 sqft living area! Leaded Glass Front Doors & Massive Volume ceilings, Hard Wood Floors, Gas Fireplace in Living Room & Elegant Dining Room! The Kitchen boasts of 42" Cherry Wood Cabinets, Granite Counter Tops, Walk-in Pantry, Tile Floors & Backsplash, w/ a Double OVen, GAs Cook Top & matching Black Appliances! Great High Bar to mingle and massive counter space to prepare meals! The LARGE Family Room w/tile floors is where you will spend most of your time! Right of the Family/Living Rooms is a Massive Covered/Screened Lanai where you will spend many days relaxing! The Lanai has a Full Outdoor Kitchen as well as a full bathroom & possibly a future pool! The Owners Suite in the home is "to die for!" Your own private oasis to go relax or read a book! The Suite boasts a large sitting area off bedroom w/HUGE WALK-IN CLOSET & Double Vanities, Large walk-in shower & Platform Tub! All Secondary Bedrooms in this home have walk in closets, are over-sized w/2 of the rooms set up as a Jack & Jill style! Upstairs the Large bonus/game/media/ room that could be another bedroom w/half bath! This home has a fenced in year that is well manicured with plenty of room for any outdoor activities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have any available units?
5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have?
Some of 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5940 CHURCHSIDE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
