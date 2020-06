Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry range refrigerator Property Amenities gym parking garage

Located in desirable Fishhawk Ranch, this Windward built home features 1620 sqft of living space with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Ceramic tile in the eat in kitchen. All appliances included. The home sits on a private lot with no back yard neighbors. Fishhawk Ranch offers residents year round fun and entertainment with a water park, fitness club, skate park, trails, shopping and more!