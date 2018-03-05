5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage pool

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

This 2,150-SF neo-traditional home is in the heart of FishHawk West, close to the neighborhood pool and playground parks as well as highly ranked Stowers Elementary and Barrington Middle schools. It adds an attractively fenced back yard with a roof-sheltered, brick-pavered patio between the home and the rear-entry, 2-car garage. Inside, the downstairs area has tiled living and dining rooms, a granite-and-wood kitchen, a flexible front room that works as an office or 4th bedroom, and a full bath with custom-added shower for convenience. The carpeted upstairs has the master suite with luxury bath, 2 other bedrooms sharing a 2nd bath, a spacious central loft, and the laundry room for convenience. Everything still feels new because the home was built just 3 years ago by Pulte. Current short-term tenants will leave by the end of May, and then it's ready for you!