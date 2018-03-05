All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated April 28 2020 at 7:11 AM

5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE

5829 Caldera Ridge Drive · (813) 748-4536
Location

5829 Caldera Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,095

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2148 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
This 2,150-SF neo-traditional home is in the heart of FishHawk West, close to the neighborhood pool and playground parks as well as highly ranked Stowers Elementary and Barrington Middle schools. It adds an attractively fenced back yard with a roof-sheltered, brick-pavered patio between the home and the rear-entry, 2-car garage. Inside, the downstairs area has tiled living and dining rooms, a granite-and-wood kitchen, a flexible front room that works as an office or 4th bedroom, and a full bath with custom-added shower for convenience. The carpeted upstairs has the master suite with luxury bath, 2 other bedrooms sharing a 2nd bath, a spacious central loft, and the laundry room for convenience. Everything still feels new because the home was built just 3 years ago by Pulte. Current short-term tenants will leave by the end of May, and then it's ready for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE has a unit available for $2,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5829 CALDERA RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
