Fish Hawk, FL
5814 Meadowpark Place
Last updated May 5 2019 at 10:04 AM

5814 Meadowpark Place

5814 Meadowpark Place · No Longer Available
Location

5814 Meadowpark Place, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful, move-in perfect 4/2 corner lot home in the much desired Fishhawk community is now on the market. Flowing, open floor plan with soaring ceilings and plush carpeting welcomes you in. Well appointed kitchen delivers eat-in dining space, convenient breakfast bar, large pantry and more. Natural light fills the master suite offering plenty of space along with a great closet organizer system. French doors lead to the large, entertaining-ready screened porch and picturesque backyard. Attached 2 car garage keeps you out of the weather and provides extra storage. Fishhawk delivers the absolute best community amenities from shops and office space, to parks, gyms, resort-style swimming pools, active clubhouses, nature trails, wildlife, playgrounds, A rated schools and easy access to major commuter routes. This beautiful Fishhawk home makes everything convenient GÇô call and see it today.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS TAMPA PROP.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5814 Meadowpark Place have any available units?
5814 Meadowpark Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5814 Meadowpark Place have?
Some of 5814 Meadowpark Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5814 Meadowpark Place currently offering any rent specials?
5814 Meadowpark Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5814 Meadowpark Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 5814 Meadowpark Place is pet friendly.
Does 5814 Meadowpark Place offer parking?
Yes, 5814 Meadowpark Place offers parking.
Does 5814 Meadowpark Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5814 Meadowpark Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5814 Meadowpark Place have a pool?
Yes, 5814 Meadowpark Place has a pool.
Does 5814 Meadowpark Place have accessible units?
No, 5814 Meadowpark Place does not have accessible units.
Does 5814 Meadowpark Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 5814 Meadowpark Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5814 Meadowpark Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 5814 Meadowpark Place does not have units with air conditioning.
