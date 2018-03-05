5814 Meadowpark Place

Amenities

Beautiful, move-in perfect 4/2 corner lot home in the much desired Fishhawk community is now on the market. Flowing, open floor plan with soaring ceilings and plush carpeting welcomes you in. Well appointed kitchen delivers eat-in dining space, convenient breakfast bar, large pantry and more. Natural light fills the master suite offering plenty of space along with a great closet organizer system. French doors lead to the large, entertaining-ready screened porch and picturesque backyard. Attached 2 car garage keeps you out of the weather and provides extra storage. Fishhawk delivers the absolute best community amenities from shops and office space, to parks, gyms, resort-style swimming pools, active clubhouses, nature trails, wildlife, playgrounds, A rated schools and easy access to major commuter routes. This beautiful Fishhawk home makes everything convenient GÇô call and see it today.



