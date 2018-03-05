5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE

Amenities

This Beautiful 2 bedroom town home has a additional office on first floor that could be converted into a third bedroom, 2.5 Bath. Nice secured community in Fishhawk. Screened in Lanai with pond view, with plenty of space for outdoor activities. Spacious living and dining room area. Upgraded kitchen that comes with stainless steel appliances. This beautiful home comes with spacious storage room off the screened in lanai. The bedrooms are on second floor with spacious closets and a bath for each bedroom. Laundry room is located on second floor and very convenient. Home comes with reserved parking space, guest parking and neighborhood pool. Fishhawk Ridge provides access to additional amenities like walking and biking trails, playgrounds, parks, tennis and basketball courts. Great family area with A RATED schools.