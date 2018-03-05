All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE
Last updated September 12 2019 at 7:25 AM

5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE

5808 Fishhawk Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

5808 Fishhawk Ridge Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
guest parking
tennis court
This Beautiful 2 bedroom town home has a additional office on first floor that could be converted into a third bedroom, 2.5 Bath. Nice secured community in Fishhawk. Screened in Lanai with pond view, with plenty of space for outdoor activities. Spacious living and dining room area. Upgraded kitchen that comes with stainless steel appliances. This beautiful home comes with spacious storage room off the screened in lanai. The bedrooms are on second floor with spacious closets and a bath for each bedroom. Laundry room is located on second floor and very convenient. Home comes with reserved parking space, guest parking and neighborhood pool. Fishhawk Ridge provides access to additional amenities like walking and biking trails, playgrounds, parks, tennis and basketball courts. Great family area with A RATED schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE has a pool.
Does 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5808 FISHHAWK RIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa