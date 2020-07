Amenities

dishwasher garage pool clubhouse microwave carpet

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse parking pool garage

Come and see this beautiful home in Channing Park of Lithia. This home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms and 2361 sqft. Tile, carpet throughout the home, beautiful features throughout. Family room and kitchen overlooking a conservation pond and home offers a screened in lanai. Great location walking distance to community pool and club house. Come and see it today!