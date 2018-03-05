All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE

16512 Bridgewalk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16512 Bridgewalk Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Great find in Lithia! 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms with a Bonus Room and PRIVATE SWIMMING POOL!! Located in the heart of Fishhawk Community, giving you access to tons of Amenities and Park square. Views of the gorgeous Swimming Pool and enclosed Lanai from almost every room in the house. Spacious Dining/Living Room combo and a separate Dinette area. Kitchen is updated with matching Stainless-Steel appliances and Granite counter tops. Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer, 2 car Garage, and a built-in desk perfect for a home office. The Master Bedroom has Large Sliders out to the pool and the Master Bathroom has Double Sinks, Garden Tub, and a Huge Walk-in Shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 located downstairs share a Full Bathroom, while Bedroom 4 has a separate Half Bathroom and could be used as a Bonus Room/Loft. Outside not only do you have your own Private Swimming Pool but also a Fire Pit area, and an outdoor Kitchen complete with a mini fridge and Grill. Come see today! ***Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fess (if any)***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have any available units?
16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have?
Some of 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does offer parking.
Does 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE has a pool.
Does 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
