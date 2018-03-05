16512 BRIDGEWALK DRIVE

Amenities

Great find in Lithia! 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Bathrooms with a Bonus Room and PRIVATE SWIMMING POOL!! Located in the heart of Fishhawk Community, giving you access to tons of Amenities and Park square. Views of the gorgeous Swimming Pool and enclosed Lanai from almost every room in the house. Spacious Dining/Living Room combo and a separate Dinette area. Kitchen is updated with matching Stainless-Steel appliances and Granite counter tops. Inside Utility with Washer and Dryer, 2 car Garage, and a built-in desk perfect for a home office. The Master Bedroom has Large Sliders out to the pool and the Master Bathroom has Double Sinks, Garden Tub, and a Huge Walk-in Shower. Bedrooms 2 and 3 located downstairs share a Full Bathroom, while Bedroom 4 has a separate Half Bathroom and could be used as a Bonus Room/Loft. Outside not only do you have your own Private Swimming Pool but also a Fire Pit area, and an outdoor Kitchen complete with a mini fridge and Grill. Come see today! ***Upon approval, tenant costs will include a processing fee of $75.00, pet fees (if any), and security deposit. At move-in tenant costs will include prorated rent and/or rent and HOA fess (if any)***