16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

WHAT A GREAT OPPORTUNITY! This beautiful maintenance free townhome in FishHawk Ranch’s Kinglet Ridge is a must see! Stepping through the front door into the ceramic tiled foyer you will see why the DR Horton floor plan is a favorite! Upstairs is a wonderful open design offering a large great room with views of the kitchen & dining room area and double sliders leading to the beautiful balcony! Brilliant, rich flooring updated throughout the entire home! The kitchen features ceramic tile, Corian counters, black appliances, built in microwave, breakfast bar, pantry, built-in desk space & more! When you retreat to the master suite you will be able to relax in privacy & enjoy the attached master bathroom complete with double sinks, large tub/shower combo & walk-in closet. Another large bedroom is secluded on the opposite side of the townhome with bright window and spacious closet. A second full bathroom also features tons of storage space! A convenient laundry room is also upstairs with extra storage racks! Not only is this home beautiful, but this gated community is a dream with access to FishHawk’s many amenities such as pools, outdoor cabanas, tennis courts, paved trails, recreation buildings, playgrounds, skate park, and the list goes on & on. Enjoy the peace of mind knowing this home is zoned for some of the BEST schools in Hillsborough County! Come and see for yourself!