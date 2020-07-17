All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE
Last updated July 14 2020 at 7:30 AM

16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

16430 Kingletridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

16430 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
extra storage
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
tennis court
WHAT A GREAT OPPORTUNITY! This beautiful maintenance free townhome in FishHawk Ranch’s Kinglet Ridge is a must see! Stepping through the front door into the ceramic tiled foyer you will see why the DR Horton floor plan is a favorite! Upstairs is a wonderful open design offering a large great room with views of the kitchen & dining room area and double sliders leading to the beautiful balcony! Brilliant, rich flooring updated throughout the entire home! The kitchen features ceramic tile, Corian counters, black appliances, built in microwave, breakfast bar, pantry, built-in desk space & more! When you retreat to the master suite you will be able to relax in privacy & enjoy the attached master bathroom complete with double sinks, large tub/shower combo & walk-in closet. Another large bedroom is secluded on the opposite side of the townhome with bright window and spacious closet. A second full bathroom also features tons of storage space! A convenient laundry room is also upstairs with extra storage racks! Not only is this home beautiful, but this gated community is a dream with access to FishHawk’s many amenities such as pools, outdoor cabanas, tennis courts, paved trails, recreation buildings, playgrounds, skate park, and the list goes on & on. Enjoy the peace of mind knowing this home is zoned for some of the BEST schools in Hillsborough County! Come and see for yourself!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16430 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk 3 BedroomsFish Hawk Apartments with Parking
Fish Hawk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa