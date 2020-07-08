All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:19 PM

16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE

16423 Kingletridge Avenue · (813) 230-4453
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16423 Kingletridge Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,725

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1594 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
parking
pool
garage
3/2 Townhouse in Fishhawk! Granite countertops, stainless appliances, patio, full size washer/dryer included inside the unit & 2 car garage. Water is included! Great Schools - Randall & Newsome within walking distance as well as Publix & Fishhawk Trail. Access allowed to Fishhawk Clubhouse & Aquatic Center! Gated community with pool. Available 7/13/2020! Small pets ok with pet fee (no large aggressive breeds). 550+ credit score, all applications considered. Just painted and new carpet installed in June!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have any available units?
16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has a unit available for $1,725 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have?
Some of 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE pet-friendly?
Yes, 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE is pet friendly.
Does 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers parking.
Does 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have a pool?
Yes, 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has a pool.
Does 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 16423 KINGLETRIDGE AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
