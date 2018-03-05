16332 Bridgeglade Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking pool garage internet access tennis court

Call Dave Green @ 813-407-3766 about this Beautiful Fishhawk home! Interior freshly painted through out. Open floorplan to include a formal dining room and three way split bedrooms. Ceramic tile with carpet in bedrooms only. The kitchen is complete with stainless appliances and a nice breakfast nook. Full lawn service is included! Call Dave Green at 813-407-3766 for more info