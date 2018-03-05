16332 Bridgeglade Ln

16332 Bridgeglade Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547 Fishhawk
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Call Dave Green @ 813-407-3766 about this Beautiful Fishhawk home! Interior freshly painted through out. Open floorplan to include a formal dining room and three way split bedrooms. Ceramic tile with carpet in bedrooms only. The kitchen is complete with stainless appliances and a nice breakfast nook. Full lawn service is included! Call Dave Green at 813-407-3766 for more info
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
