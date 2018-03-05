All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 16332 Bridgeglade Ln.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
16332 Bridgeglade Ln
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

16332 Bridgeglade Ln

16332 Bridgeglade Lane · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

16332 Bridgeglade Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
internet access
tennis court
Call Dave Green @ 813-407-3766 about this Beautiful Fishhawk home! Interior freshly painted through out. Open floorplan to include a formal dining room and three way split bedrooms. Ceramic tile with carpet in bedrooms only. The kitchen is complete with stainless appliances and a nice breakfast nook. Full lawn service is included! Call Dave Green at 813-407-3766 for more info

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16332 Bridgeglade Ln have any available units?
16332 Bridgeglade Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16332 Bridgeglade Ln have?
Some of 16332 Bridgeglade Ln's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16332 Bridgeglade Ln currently offering any rent specials?
16332 Bridgeglade Ln isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16332 Bridgeglade Ln pet-friendly?
No, 16332 Bridgeglade Ln is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 16332 Bridgeglade Ln offer parking?
Yes, 16332 Bridgeglade Ln does offer parking.
Does 16332 Bridgeglade Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16332 Bridgeglade Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16332 Bridgeglade Ln have a pool?
Yes, 16332 Bridgeglade Ln has a pool.
Does 16332 Bridgeglade Ln have accessible units?
No, 16332 Bridgeglade Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 16332 Bridgeglade Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16332 Bridgeglade Ln has units with dishwashers.
Does 16332 Bridgeglade Ln have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16332 Bridgeglade Ln has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa