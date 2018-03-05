16222 Bridgewalk Dr.

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities basketball court dog park on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

Fishhawk Ranch - $200 OFF First Month's Rent with a NOV or DEC MOVE IN.

A beautiful 2 story home in the Garden District of Fishhawk Ranch. From the large front porch you will enter into an elegant foyer that leads to a beautiful eat-in kitchen / family room. Kitchen has granite counter tops with a breakfast bar, closet pantry, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. Separate formal dining room for the special occasions or could be formal living room. There is one small bedroom located downstairs or the perfect home office and a half bath for convenience. Back door leads you to a beautiful paved patio area and the detached 2 car garage. Upstairs you will find 2 more spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom,the laundry room, and the master suite with private bath. The Fishhawk community is 4,400 acres of rolling Florida woodlands, including over 1,500 acres of conservation area, and miles and miles of biking and walking trails. Walking distance to the town center and A rated schools! Enjoy listening to Town Center community concerts sitting on your back patio! Also have access to all the community amenities-swimming pools, basketball courts, gyms, skate park, state-of-the-art tennis courts, movie theater and so much more!



