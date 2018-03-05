All apartments in Fish Hawk
16222 Bridgewalk Dr.
16222 Bridgewalk Dr.

16222 Bridgewalk Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16222 Bridgewalk Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
dog park
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
Fishhawk Ranch - $200 OFF First Month's Rent with a NOV or DEC MOVE IN.
A beautiful 2 story home in the Garden District of Fishhawk Ranch. From the large front porch you will enter into an elegant foyer that leads to a beautiful eat-in kitchen / family room. Kitchen has granite counter tops with a breakfast bar, closet pantry, stainless appliances and plenty of cabinets. Separate formal dining room for the special occasions or could be formal living room. There is one small bedroom located downstairs or the perfect home office and a half bath for convenience. Back door leads you to a beautiful paved patio area and the detached 2 car garage. Upstairs you will find 2 more spacious bedrooms, a full bathroom,the laundry room, and the master suite with private bath. The Fishhawk community is 4,400 acres of rolling Florida woodlands, including over 1,500 acres of conservation area, and miles and miles of biking and walking trails. Walking distance to the town center and A rated schools! Enjoy listening to Town Center community concerts sitting on your back patio! Also have access to all the community amenities-swimming pools, basketball courts, gyms, skate park, state-of-the-art tennis courts, movie theater and so much more!

(RLNE2843258)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. have any available units?
16222 Bridgewalk Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. have?
Some of 16222 Bridgewalk Dr.'s amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
16222 Bridgewalk Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. offer parking?
Yes, 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. offers parking.
Does 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. have a pool?
Yes, 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. has a pool.
Does 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. have accessible units?
No, 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 16222 Bridgewalk Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

