Fish Hawk, FL
16008 Ternglade Drive
Last updated April 19 2019 at 2:53 AM

16008 Ternglade Drive

16008 Ternglade Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16008 Ternglade Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

Unit Amenities
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
24hr maintenance
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Located in Fish Hawk Ranch's gated community of Ternwood, this gorgeous pool home boasts 6 bedroom, 4 bathrooms plus bonus room. Custom cabinets and high-end stainless appliances provide a dream kitchen to the chef in the family. Property is on a conservation lot and has a fully-fenced backyard.

**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**

Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16008 Ternglade Drive have any available units?
16008 Ternglade Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 16008 Ternglade Drive have?
Some of 16008 Ternglade Drive's amenities include pet friendly, 24hr maintenance, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16008 Ternglade Drive currently offering any rent specials?
16008 Ternglade Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16008 Ternglade Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 16008 Ternglade Drive is pet friendly.
Does 16008 Ternglade Drive offer parking?
No, 16008 Ternglade Drive does not offer parking.
Does 16008 Ternglade Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16008 Ternglade Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16008 Ternglade Drive have a pool?
Yes, 16008 Ternglade Drive has a pool.
Does 16008 Ternglade Drive have accessible units?
No, 16008 Ternglade Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 16008 Ternglade Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 16008 Ternglade Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16008 Ternglade Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 16008 Ternglade Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
