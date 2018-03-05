16008 Ternglade Drive

Amenities

pet friendly 24hr maintenance stainless steel pool

Unit Amenities stainless steel Property Amenities pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Located in Fish Hawk Ranch's gated community of Ternwood, this gorgeous pool home boasts 6 bedroom, 4 bathrooms plus bonus room. Custom cabinets and high-end stainless appliances provide a dream kitchen to the chef in the family. Property is on a conservation lot and has a fully-fenced backyard.



**ALERT: If you see an ad for this home on Craigslist, please notify our office. We do not advertise any of our homes on Craigslist and it is likely fraud.**



Professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.



The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.

Contact us to schedule a showing.