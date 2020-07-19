All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated July 17 2020 at 8:32 PM

15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

15916 Fishhawk View Drive · (813) 385-4444
Location

15916 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,300

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 1248 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
parking
pool
tennis court
Gated location of Fishhawk Ranch, Fishhawk Ridge townhome is available now! All appliances are new, carpet & A/C replaced 2020.
Bevis, Barrington and Newsome zoned schools. Come check out this amazing community with an amenity package sure to impress. Outdoor living to enjoy for all, walking trails, swimming pools, tennis, basketball and so much more. You get the benefits of all the owners of homes in Fishhawk Ranch at a rental price!!!Local schools are "A" rated and community has many groups for interaction and social contact. Townhome is 2 story with bedrooms each have a master plan with bath. This is a split bedroom plan with washer and dryer upstairs and the appliances in this unit including washer and dryer are all new.
First floor offers an nice open plan, eat in area in kitchen and a half bath. Each unit has one assigned parking space with additional parking available and there's even a private storage closet. Move in ready, ready now. Long term rental, 1-2 year lease min. HOA application and approval required for all applicants, including background screening. Get back to a lifestyle that offers many options to do and right in your own community. Local shopping, dining option, medical and plenty of great local businesses. Small pet under 25lb is acceptable per HOA rules.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 350
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has a unit available for $1,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE is pet friendly.
Does 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has a pool.
Does 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
