15916 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

Gated location of Fishhawk Ranch, Fishhawk Ridge townhome is available now! All appliances are new, carpet & A/C replaced 2020.

Bevis, Barrington and Newsome zoned schools. Come check out this amazing community with an amenity package sure to impress. Outdoor living to enjoy for all, walking trails, swimming pools, tennis, basketball and so much more. You get the benefits of all the owners of homes in Fishhawk Ranch at a rental price!!!Local schools are "A" rated and community has many groups for interaction and social contact. Townhome is 2 story with bedrooms each have a master plan with bath. This is a split bedroom plan with washer and dryer upstairs and the appliances in this unit including washer and dryer are all new.

First floor offers an nice open plan, eat in area in kitchen and a half bath. Each unit has one assigned parking space with additional parking available and there's even a private storage closet. Move in ready, ready now. Long term rental, 1-2 year lease min. HOA application and approval required for all applicants, including background screening. Get back to a lifestyle that offers many options to do and right in your own community. Local shopping, dining option, medical and plenty of great local businesses. Small pet under 25lb is acceptable per HOA rules.