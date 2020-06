Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities gym pool tennis court

Beautiful Townhouse in a sought after Fishhawk Ridge Area. Heavily Wooded beautiful scenery in a gated community. 2 bedroom 2 full bath one in each bedroom. 1/2 bath downstairs for company use. Enjoy all the community and association amenities that they offer, community pools, recreation, tennis court, fitness center, aquatic center, walking trails. Close to shopping, appliances included. carpet upstairs in bedrooms and hall. Tile in all of the downstairs area.