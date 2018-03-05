All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated February 18 2020 at 8:38 AM

15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

15810 Fishhawk View Drive · No Longer Available
Location

15810 Fishhawk View Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
Don’t miss the chance to make this rare floor plan your home!! This roomy 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in the gated FishHawk Ridge community is full of charm. An open-concept living area welcomes you upon entering this home.

The kitchen combines both style and function, with recessed lighting, granite countertops, sleek stainless steel appliances, and Cherrywood cabinets. A prep island adds storage and counter space to the highly functional space.

The formal dining room is full of natural light, with a sliding glass door leading to the screened covered lanai. You’ll enjoy the privacy and views of the conservation area beyond the lanai.

All three of the home’s bedrooms are on the second floor and are comfortably sized. The master suite boasts tray ceilings and an en-suite master bath with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. The laundry room is conveniently located among the upstairs bedrooms.

Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided by the HOA.

Call today to schedule a showing of this cozy FishHawk home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have any available units?
15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have?
Some of 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE offer parking?
No, 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
