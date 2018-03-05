15810 FISHHAWK VIEW DRIVE

Amenities

Don’t miss the chance to make this rare floor plan your home!! This roomy 3 bedroom/2.5 bath townhome in the gated FishHawk Ridge community is full of charm. An open-concept living area welcomes you upon entering this home.



The kitchen combines both style and function, with recessed lighting, granite countertops, sleek stainless steel appliances, and Cherrywood cabinets. A prep island adds storage and counter space to the highly functional space.



The formal dining room is full of natural light, with a sliding glass door leading to the screened covered lanai. You’ll enjoy the privacy and views of the conservation area beyond the lanai.



All three of the home’s bedrooms are on the second floor and are comfortably sized. The master suite boasts tray ceilings and an en-suite master bath with garden tub, separate shower, and dual sink vanity. The laundry room is conveniently located among the upstairs bedrooms.



Complete lawn maintenance, including mowing, shrub pruning, irrigation system service, turf, and plant fertilization and plant pest control, is provided by the HOA.



Call today to schedule a showing of this cozy FishHawk home!