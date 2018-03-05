All apartments in Fish Hawk
15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE
15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE

15715 Phoebepark Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

15715 Phoebepark Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
One of a kind villa in the gated Phoebepark neighborhood in Fishhawk located at the end of the cul de sac. This villa has easy to clean ceramic tile in the entire house. No carpet to worry about cleaning!! Neutral interior. Nice upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances.Large great room with custom built in shelves. Split bedrooms for extra privacy. Master bedroom with sitting room! Large master bath with double vanity! Screened lanai sits off of the great room. This villa is immaculate and ready for you to see. $75.00 Tenant Processing Fee is Due along with any deposit and rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE have any available units?
15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE have?
Some of 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE offers parking.
Does 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE have a pool?
No, 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 15715 PHOEBEPARK AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.

