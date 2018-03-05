15715 Phoebepark Avenue, Fish Hawk, FL 33547 Fishhawk
One of a kind villa in the gated Phoebepark neighborhood in Fishhawk located at the end of the cul de sac. This villa has easy to clean ceramic tile in the entire house. No carpet to worry about cleaning!! Neutral interior. Nice upgraded kitchen with stainless appliances.Large great room with custom built in shelves. Split bedrooms for extra privacy. Master bedroom with sitting room! Large master bath with double vanity! Screened lanai sits off of the great room. This villa is immaculate and ready for you to see. $75.00 Tenant Processing Fee is Due along with any deposit and rent.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
