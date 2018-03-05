15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE

Amenities

Looking for a stunning home in a well sought out community with no backyard neighbors? Look no further. Located in Fishhawk Ranch, a community with tons of amenities and in a great school zone, this home backs to a pond and conservation area providing great privacy. This home has 4 bedrooms + a den/office + a loft, 3.5 baths and 3 car garage that can accommodate all your needs. Step in through the double leaded doors and an open floor plan greets you with the formal dining on the right and the kitchen on the left leading to the big family room. Kitchen has a dinette area, pantry, breakfast bar and an island with upgrades like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a gas range, 42" cabinets and a gorgeous stone backsplash. Triple sliders in the family room opens to the screened lanai and brings the view of the outdoors in. Layout is perfect for entertaining. Huge master bedroom can fit all your furniture and even a sitting area with an en-suite bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower and a split walk in closet. The office with french doors & built in shelves, 2 roomy bedrooms, 1.5 bath and laundry room completes the first floor. Upstairs is a big loft, a bedroom and a full bath. Great as a guest area, an in-law suite or bonus/play room. Other features are a home security system, dual zoned a/c & heat, water filtration & softener system, irrigation system, built in speakers in family room and lanai. Lawn pest control is included in the rent. Call me now!