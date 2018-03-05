All apartments in Fish Hawk
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE

15651 Starling Water Dr · No Longer Available
Location

15651 Starling Water Dr, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Looking for a stunning home in a well sought out community with no backyard neighbors? Look no further. Located in Fishhawk Ranch, a community with tons of amenities and in a great school zone, this home backs to a pond and conservation area providing great privacy. This home has 4 bedrooms + a den/office + a loft, 3.5 baths and 3 car garage that can accommodate all your needs. Step in through the double leaded doors and an open floor plan greets you with the formal dining on the right and the kitchen on the left leading to the big family room. Kitchen has a dinette area, pantry, breakfast bar and an island with upgrades like granite countertops, stainless steel appliances including a gas range, 42" cabinets and a gorgeous stone backsplash. Triple sliders in the family room opens to the screened lanai and brings the view of the outdoors in. Layout is perfect for entertaining. Huge master bedroom can fit all your furniture and even a sitting area with an en-suite bath with double sinks, separate tub and shower and a split walk in closet. The office with french doors & built in shelves, 2 roomy bedrooms, 1.5 bath and laundry room completes the first floor. Upstairs is a big loft, a bedroom and a full bath. Great as a guest area, an in-law suite or bonus/play room. Other features are a home security system, dual zoned a/c & heat, water filtration & softener system, irrigation system, built in speakers in family room and lanai. Lawn pest control is included in the rent. Call me now!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE have any available units?
15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE have?
Some of 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE offers parking.
Does 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE have a pool?
No, 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 15651 STARLING WATER DRIVE has units with air conditioning.
