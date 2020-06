15516 GANNETGLADE LANE

Amenities

THIS BEAUTIFULLY RENOVATED UPSCALE CONTEMPORARY HOME IS LOCATED ON A CONSERVATION LOT IN THE PRESTIGOUS FISHHAWK RANCH SUBDIVISION. IT IS "ALMOST LIKE NEW" AND IS "MOVE-IN READY", INDEED! THE KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, WOOD CABINETS, A PANTRY, A BREAKFAST BAR, EXTRA EAT-IN SPACE, BRAND-NEW GE STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES INCLUDING A REFRIGERATOR WITH ICE-MAKER, A SMOOTH TOP RANGE WITH CONVECTION OVEN, BUILT-IN MICROWAVE AND A DISHWASHER. STUNNING NEWLY INSTALLED WOOD-LOOK VINYL AND/OR PORCELAIN TILE FLOORS ADORN EVERY ROOM. THE FAMILY ROOM AND FORMAL DINING AND LIVING ROOMS ARE VERY SPACIOUS! THE DELUXE MASTER SUITE FEATURES DOUBLE TREY CEILINGS AND SLIDING GLASS DOORS LEADING TO THE COVERED LANAI. THE MASTER BATHROOM HAS A SEPARATE GARDEN TUB, A WALK-IN SHOWER, A LARGE WALK-IN CLOSET AND A DOUBLE VANITY WITH WOOD CABINETS AND GRANITE COUNTERTOPS. MODERN CEILING FANS WITH LIGHT FIXTURES ARE IN ALL BEDROOMS AND THE FAMILY ROOM. 2" HORIZONTAL FAUX WOOD BLINDS ACCENT ALL WINDOWS; VERTICALS ARE ON THE SLIDING GLASS DOORS. SUPERIOR SCHOOLS. NUMEROUS AMENITIES. VERY CLOSE TO FISHHAWK RANCH'S GARDEN DISTRICT WHICH FEATURES SPECIALTY SHOPS AND BOUTIQUES, THE AQUATIC CENTER, THE PALMETTO BANQUET CLUB AND SO MUCH MORE! ONLY A SHORT COMMUTE TO DOWNTOWN TAMPA, MACDILL AIR FORCE BASE, BRANDON TOWN CENTER AND GULF COAST BEACHES. WHAT A GEM! YOU WILL BE PROUD TO MAKE IT YOUR HOME!