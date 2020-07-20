14246 Blue Dasher Drive

Amenities

This home is zoned for Fishhawk schools; Dawson Elementary, Barrington Middle School and Newsom High. It features 3 bedrooms plus an office with a custom sliding barn door that can be used as the 4th bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage and 1957 SqFt of heated space. This home is fully loaded with all the desired upgrades, like granite counter tops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, Tile floors in common areas, high ceilings with crown molding, Curtain Rods throughout the house. Kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances and a huge island. The over sized Master Bathroom has a garden bath tub and a walk in shower, his and her sink with the vanity stand. Hybrid water heater will save you on your electric bill. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning on the front porch swing, and after a long day at work, head to the quite back porch to relax and unwind. Enclave at Boyette is a little gated community of 85 homes, with a dog park, and situated just West of Lithia, conveniently located in the great schools area and not far from Downtown Tampa, Mac Dill AFB, Tampa International Airport.



