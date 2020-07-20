All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 14246 Blue Dasher Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
14246 Blue Dasher Drive
Last updated May 7 2019 at 3:05 AM

14246 Blue Dasher Drive

14246 Blue Dasher Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Cheap Places
See all

Location

14246 Blue Dasher Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
furnished
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This home is zoned for Fishhawk schools; Dawson Elementary, Barrington Middle School and Newsom High. It features 3 bedrooms plus an office with a custom sliding barn door that can be used as the 4th bedroom, 2 baths, 2 car garage and 1957 SqFt of heated space. This home is fully loaded with all the desired upgrades, like granite counter tops throughout the kitchen and bathrooms, Tile floors in common areas, high ceilings with crown molding, Curtain Rods throughout the house. Kitchen is furnished with stainless steel appliances and a huge island. The over sized Master Bathroom has a garden bath tub and a walk in shower, his and her sink with the vanity stand. Hybrid water heater will save you on your electric bill. Enjoy a cup of coffee in the morning on the front porch swing, and after a long day at work, head to the quite back porch to relax and unwind. Enclave at Boyette is a little gated community of 85 homes, with a dog park, and situated just West of Lithia, conveniently located in the great schools area and not far from Downtown Tampa, Mac Dill AFB, Tampa International Airport.

Listing Courtesy Of KELLER WILLIAMS REALTY

Call or Text (844) 326-7613
info@cbrentalhomes.com
www.cbrentalhomes.com

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14246 Blue Dasher Drive have any available units?
14246 Blue Dasher Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 14246 Blue Dasher Drive have?
Some of 14246 Blue Dasher Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14246 Blue Dasher Drive currently offering any rent specials?
14246 Blue Dasher Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14246 Blue Dasher Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 14246 Blue Dasher Drive is pet friendly.
Does 14246 Blue Dasher Drive offer parking?
Yes, 14246 Blue Dasher Drive offers parking.
Does 14246 Blue Dasher Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14246 Blue Dasher Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14246 Blue Dasher Drive have a pool?
No, 14246 Blue Dasher Drive does not have a pool.
Does 14246 Blue Dasher Drive have accessible units?
No, 14246 Blue Dasher Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 14246 Blue Dasher Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 14246 Blue Dasher Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14246 Blue Dasher Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 14246 Blue Dasher Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk 3 BedroomsFish Hawk Apartments with Parking
Fish Hawk Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLFour Corners, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FLSouth Pasadena, FL
Pebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLMango, FLSouth Brooksville, FLOsprey, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLFeather Sound, FLRidgecrest, FLCortez, FLGibsonton, FLElfers, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa