All apartments in Fish Hawk
Find more places like 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Fish Hawk, FL
/
14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:07 AM

14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE

14132 Barrington Stowers Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Fish Hawk
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

14132 Barrington Stowers Drive, Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
Check out this affordable 3 bedroom home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities! Built in in 2017 this newer construction home features a wide open split bedroom floor plan with a spacious kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lights, a pantry and large breakfast bar! You also have a huge family room and dining area, plus a private business nook with a built in desk with granite counters as well. The large master suite offer two large walk in closets, a dual sinks, granite counters, and a open shower design! You also have a secluded utility room with front loading washer and dryer. Outside you will find the the home sits on spacious and long corner alley lot just down the street from the community pool, park, clubhouse! You also have a large screened rear patio and an attached 2 car garage out back with a nice long driveway! Fishhawk residents enjoy unlimited access to pools, parks, clubhouses, fitness, top rated schools and more! (Stowers Elementary and Barrington Middle are within walking distance of the home.) Lawn and Pest included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have any available units?
14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have?
Some of 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE offers parking.
Does 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE has a pool.
Does 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Circa Fishhawk Apartments
13930 Spector Rd
Fish Hawk, FL 33569

Similar Pages

Fish Hawk 1 BedroomsFish Hawk 2 Bedrooms
Fish Hawk Apartments with BalconyFish Hawk Apartments with Pool
Fish Hawk Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLZephyrhills, FLHudson, FLGulfport, FLDavenport, FLGulf Gate Estates, FLHighland City, FL
South Pasadena, FLPebble Creek, FLDade City, FLThe Meadows, FLPort Richey, FLFuller Heights, FLOldsmar, FLElfers, FLCitrus Park, FLLake Magdalene, FLMemphis, FLApollo Beach, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa