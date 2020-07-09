14132 BARRINGTON STOWERS DRIVE

Amenities

Check out this affordable 3 bedroom home in Fishhawk Ranch, one of Tampa's premiere master planned communities! Built in in 2017 this newer construction home features a wide open split bedroom floor plan with a spacious kitchen featuring stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, recessed lights, a pantry and large breakfast bar! You also have a huge family room and dining area, plus a private business nook with a built in desk with granite counters as well. The large master suite offer two large walk in closets, a dual sinks, granite counters, and a open shower design! You also have a secluded utility room with front loading washer and dryer. Outside you will find the the home sits on spacious and long corner alley lot just down the street from the community pool, park, clubhouse! You also have a large screened rear patio and an attached 2 car garage out back with a nice long driveway! Fishhawk residents enjoy unlimited access to pools, parks, clubhouses, fitness, top rated schools and more! (Stowers Elementary and Barrington Middle are within walking distance of the home.) Lawn and Pest included.