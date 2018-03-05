All apartments in Fish Hawk
11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE

11318 Scribner Station Lane · No Longer Available
Location

11318 Scribner Station Lane, Fish Hawk, FL 33547
Fishhawk

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
garage
GET AN EXTRA BEDROOM AND BATH BUT KEEP THE CENTRAL 'ROTUNDA' in this expanded version of Taylor Morrison's Pinehurst floor plan called the Elmhurst! In 2,400 square feet, you get a French-doored office or den, a formal dining room, an extended kitchen with breakfast area, and a living room/great room opening through triple pocketing sliders to a covered patio. Lining the other side of the home are the master suite in back – with double walk-in closets and a spacious bathroom featuring dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower – plus 2 more bedrooms with a shared bath near the interior laundry room that leads to the 3-car garage. Then you also have a secondary "suite" in the front corner opposite the garage, so it's perfectly positioned for guests or anyone else seeking some separation from the center of activity. Quality touches include tile, wood and granite. Lawn care is included for your convenience. Best of all, it’s in Channing Park, a newer neighborhood with pool, park and playground close to all the advantages of FishHawk – fine schools, shops, restaurants and more!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE have any available units?
11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fish Hawk, FL.
What amenities does 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE have?
Some of 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE currently offering any rent specials?
11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE pet-friendly?
No, 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fish Hawk.
Does 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE offer parking?
Yes, 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE offers parking.
Does 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE have a pool?
Yes, 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE has a pool.
Does 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE have accessible units?
No, 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE has units with dishwashers.
Does 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE have units with air conditioning?
No, 11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE does not have units with air conditioning.
