11318 SCRIBNER STATION LANE

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground pool garage

GET AN EXTRA BEDROOM AND BATH BUT KEEP THE CENTRAL 'ROTUNDA' in this expanded version of Taylor Morrison's Pinehurst floor plan called the Elmhurst! In 2,400 square feet, you get a French-doored office or den, a formal dining room, an extended kitchen with breakfast area, and a living room/great room opening through triple pocketing sliders to a covered patio. Lining the other side of the home are the master suite in back – with double walk-in closets and a spacious bathroom featuring dual sinks, garden tub and separate shower – plus 2 more bedrooms with a shared bath near the interior laundry room that leads to the 3-car garage. Then you also have a secondary "suite" in the front corner opposite the garage, so it's perfectly positioned for guests or anyone else seeking some separation from the center of activity. Quality touches include tile, wood and granite. Lawn care is included for your convenience. Best of all, it’s in Channing Park, a newer neighborhood with pool, park and playground close to all the advantages of FishHawk – fine schools, shops, restaurants and more!