2772 Ocean Oaks Drive South, Fernandina Beach, FL 32034
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Amelia Island- Located at Ocean Oaks this 3 bedroom 2 bath home is close to the ocean, downtown and shopping. $2300 per month. Pets Allowed. Available 8/15/19 Stillwell Property Management (904) 556-1328
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South have any available units?
2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Fernandina Beach, FL.
Is 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South currently offering any rent specials?
2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South pet-friendly?
Yes, 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South is pet friendly.
Does 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South offer parking?
No, 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South does not offer parking.
Does 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South have a pool?
No, 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South does not have a pool.
Does 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South have accessible units?
No, 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South does not have accessible units.
Does 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South have units with dishwashers?
No, 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South have units with air conditioning?
No, 2772 Ocean Oaks Dr South does not have units with air conditioning.