3 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:41 AM
176 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Fern Park, FL
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
412 Lochmond Drive
412 Lochmond Drive, Fern Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1092 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY NOW! This delightful home located in Fern Park, FL is now available.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
1531 Pickwood Avenue
1531 Pickwood Avenue, Fern Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
2012 sqft
3/2 town home in Lake of the Woods - This amazing two story town home has a spacious floor plan with lots of storage and 2 closets in the master bedroom including a walk in closet.
Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
227 Lochmond Drive
227 Lochmond Drive, Fern Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1188 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Fern Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
25 Units Available
Newport Colony Apartments
1166 Pointe Newport Terrace, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1266 sqft
Schools in the area: English Estates Elementary, Lake Forrest Preparatory School. Close to Lake Jesup Stormwater Project, Casselberry Square, Lake Howell. Pet-friendly apartments with 2 pools, spa, fitness center, pet area, scenic jogging trail, children's play area, picnic pavilion, tennis & volleyball courts.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
38 Units Available
Sole at Casselberry
3851 Grandpine Way, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1325 sqft
Resort style apartments with luxury finishes, including gourmet kitchens and quartz countertops. Enjoy amenities including the large pool, coffee bar, yoga classes, and shuffleboard courts. Pet friendly!
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
102 Units Available
Town Trelago
601 Trelago Way, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,080
1418 sqft
Style, substance and sustainability are the pillars of quality living at Town Trelago.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Casselberry Country Club
6 Units Available
The Palms at Casselberry
400 Sandpiper Ln, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,564
1298 sqft
Welcome home to The Palms Apartments in Casselberry, FL. Tucked away in a quiet residential area of Casselberry, yet conveniently close to transit plus shopping and dining - The Palms at Casselberry is the perfect choice for your next apartment home.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
20 Units Available
Integra Lakes
3160 Integra Lakes Lane, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1298 sqft
Thorton Park and the Altamonte Mall are just minutes from this vibrant property. The variety of amenities include a game room, pool, gym, dog park and clubhouse. Units have stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry.
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
35 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,642
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
31 Units Available
The Parker at Maitland Station
955 N Orlando Ave, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
1309 sqft
Luxury living right next to the Maitland SunRail Station. Minutes from shopping and dining in Orlando. Enjoy a modern home with exposed brick walls and hardwood floors. Community has resort-style amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 12:37am
1 Unit Available
292 Drosdick Drive
292 Drosdick Drive, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,795
1499 sqft
This charming home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
703 Beverly Ave
703 Beverly Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1243 sqft
3 Bedroom/2 Bathroom SFH in Charter Oaks AVAILABLE NOW! - Come check out this 3 bed/2 bath home in Altamonte Springs that has been freshly painted, new flooring, new kitchen and bathroom cabinets, new appliances, new granite counters and new tiled
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
506 Astria Ct.
506 Astria Court, Altamonte Springs, FL
Spacious Single Story Pool Home in Altamonte Springs - Home is in Barclay Woods subdivision and has been newly painted inside and out. Features include 4 bedrooms, 2 baths, split plan with laminate and tile flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
186-D Maitland Avenue
186 Maitland Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1613 sqft
186-D Maitland Avenue - 186-D Maitland Avenue Lake Villas Condos Available 07/17/20 Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bath condominium at Lake Views of Lake Altamonte Springs! - Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bath condominium at Lake Views of Lake Altamonte Springs!
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
502 GEORGETOWN DRIVE
502 Georgetown Dr, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1344 sqft
Nice 3 Bedroom, 1 1/2 Bath Condo for rent. Two story with all Bedrooms up and a half bath on the first story. Home is freshly painted with new Range and Microwave and a brand new Air Conditioning.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
Casselberry Country Club
1 Unit Available
191 S TRIPLET LAKE DRIVE
191 South Triplet Lake Drive, Casselberry, FL
This lovely 4 bed 2 bath home sits on nearly an acre of lake property. The front of the home faces the rolling hills of Casselberry Golf Course at the 10th fairway. 65 feet of lakefront on beautiful Lake Triplet; part of a 5 lake chain.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
520 SENECA TRAIL
520 Seneca Trail, Maitland, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1496 sqft
Spacious Maitland Rental Home located in the Community of Dommerich Estates. Conveniently located Minutes from Dommerich Elementary School, Howell Branch Park, Lake Minnehaha, Downtown Winter Park, and Downtown Orlando.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
186 MAITLAND AVENUE
186 Maitland Avenue, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1613 sqft
Gorgeous 3 bedrooms 2 bath condominium at Lake Views of Lake Altamonte Springs! This unit features a huge living room with tile flooring.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
728 LAKE HOWELL ROAD
728 Lake Howell Road, Seminole County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1800 sqft
Move-In Ready Completely Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Home with NEW EVEYRTHING. Nice layout with a redone kitchen and a huge master bedroom suite with a private bathroom and walk-in closet.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
538 CASCADE CIRCLE
538 Cascade Circle, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1271 sqft
Terrific 3 bedroom 2 bath one story condo available in the heart of Casselberry. The Summit Village community is nicely tucked away but extremely close to all major shopping and roadways.
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
200 MAITLAND AVENUE
200 Maitland Ave, Altamonte Springs, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1398 sqft
Beautiful Second Floor Unit, Freshly Painted, All Tiled Floors,Large Screened Balcony,Beautiful Views of the Lake,Stairs from porch to the lakefront,You can keep a boat right behind your condo,Skiing,jet skiing and more
Last updated June 12 at 11:48pm
1 Unit Available
451 TULIP TRAIL
451 Tulip Trail, Casselberry, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1716 sqft
Beautiful 3 Bedrooms/2 full baths, There is plenty of room for everyone, and even a bonus Florida room that can be use as a game room, or additional living area. Freshly painted and new laminated floors.
Last updated March 20 at 05:30am
1 Unit Available
405 SANDLEWOOD COVE
405 Sandlewood Cv, Winter Park, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1449 sqft
City of Winter Park townhome at this bargain price??? WOW! WOOD FLOORS, EAT IN KITCHEN, FIREPLACE, RESERVED PARKING. CLOSE TO POOL. Each of the 3 bedrooms has its own private bath, plus a half bath on ground floor for guests.
Results within 5 miles of Fern Park
Last updated June 13 at 12:26am
Lockhart
41 Units Available
The Grand Reserve at Maitland
1939 Grand Isle Cir, Lockhart, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1387 sqft
Just eight miles from downtown Orlando, The Grand Reserve at Maitland Park lets you live comfortably and still tap into the excitement of the city.
