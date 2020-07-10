All apartments in Fern Park
131 Highland Drive
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:15 AM

131 Highland Drive

131 Highland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

131 Highland Drive, Fern Park, FL 32730

Amenities

ceiling fan
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
Property Amenities
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/6b439020ac ---- Fantastic 3 bedroom 1.5 bath home in Fern Park with a fenced yard, carpeting in the bedrooms and living area. Please call 407-261-5610 to see this cute home. This home is available for immediate move in. To see this property call 407-499-8090 and enter the house number 131 to be sent a link to schedule for self-viewing. To apply once you have viewed the property go online to www.RentHomeFl.com find the property and apply now. NO PETS

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

