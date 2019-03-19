3024 SANDPIPER PLACE

Amenities

AMAZING Family POOL Home in much sought after FEATHER SOUND COUNTRY CLUB Golf Community ! With 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage and comes FULLY FURNISHED. Featuring VAULTED Ceiling, OPEN and SPLIT Floor Plan, NO Carpet, NICE Appliances, with Washer and Dryer. CENTRALLY Located with Schools, Shops, Restaurants, St Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Parks, Fishing, Sandy Beaches and the Interstate just Minutes Away for a BREEZY Commute to St Pete, Downtown Tampa, Macdill AFB and Riverview. The SPACIOUS Family, Living and Dining Rooms are IDEAL for FAMILY Gatherings and ENTERTAINING Friends...So LIGHT and BRIGHT with views of the SPARKLING POOL. DELIGHTFUL Eat-Kitchen features PLENTY of cabinets, counter space and a PRACTICAL Breakfast Bar PLUS is OPEN to the LARGE Family Room...How CONVENIENT ! FABULOUS Master Retreat offers MUCH Needed PRIVACY, Sliders to the Patio and POOL, a LARGE Walk-In Closet and a SUMPTUOUS Master Bathroom with His and Hers Vanity, Separate Shower and a RELAXING Jacuzzi Tub...so SOOTHING after a Long Day. Secondary Bedrooms are WONDERFUL, Share an AMPLE Bathroom with Access to the POOL and will ACCOMMODATE COMFORTABLY. CAPTIVATING Outdoor Space and the CRYSTAL Clear Swimming POOL is PERFECT for Laps, SUNBATHING, RELAXING, Cookouts, Little ones can play...ENDLESS Hours of FUN. Come over and Be HAPPY HERE !