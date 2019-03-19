All apartments in Feather Sound
3024 SANDPIPER PLACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3024 SANDPIPER PLACE

3024 Sandpiper Place · No Longer Available
Location

3024 Sandpiper Place, Feather Sound, FL 33762

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
AMAZING Family POOL Home in much sought after FEATHER SOUND COUNTRY CLUB Golf Community ! With 4 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms, 2 Car Garage and comes FULLY FURNISHED. Featuring VAULTED Ceiling, OPEN and SPLIT Floor Plan, NO Carpet, NICE Appliances, with Washer and Dryer. CENTRALLY Located with Schools, Shops, Restaurants, St Pete-Clearwater International Airport, Parks, Fishing, Sandy Beaches and the Interstate just Minutes Away for a BREEZY Commute to St Pete, Downtown Tampa, Macdill AFB and Riverview. The SPACIOUS Family, Living and Dining Rooms are IDEAL for FAMILY Gatherings and ENTERTAINING Friends...So LIGHT and BRIGHT with views of the SPARKLING POOL. DELIGHTFUL Eat-Kitchen features PLENTY of cabinets, counter space and a PRACTICAL Breakfast Bar PLUS is OPEN to the LARGE Family Room...How CONVENIENT ! FABULOUS Master Retreat offers MUCH Needed PRIVACY, Sliders to the Patio and POOL, a LARGE Walk-In Closet and a SUMPTUOUS Master Bathroom with His and Hers Vanity, Separate Shower and a RELAXING Jacuzzi Tub...so SOOTHING after a Long Day. Secondary Bedrooms are WONDERFUL, Share an AMPLE Bathroom with Access to the POOL and will ACCOMMODATE COMFORTABLY. CAPTIVATING Outdoor Space and the CRYSTAL Clear Swimming POOL is PERFECT for Laps, SUNBATHING, RELAXING, Cookouts, Little ones can play...ENDLESS Hours of FUN. Come over and Be HAPPY HERE !

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE have any available units?
3024 SANDPIPER PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
What amenities does 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE have?
Some of 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
3024 SANDPIPER PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Feather Sound.
Does 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE offers parking.
Does 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE has a pool.
Does 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE have accessible units?
No, 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 3024 SANDPIPER PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
