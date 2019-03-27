2017 SKIMMER COURT W

Amenities

Lovely two bedroom two bath condo in the highly desired community of "The Club" in Feather Sound. Master suite (king size bed ok) has a private bath and a secluded space for office work, reading, relaxing or watching golf. Screened porch in the back directly on the golf course overlooking the beautifully manicured greens for your morning coffee or evening wine.Washer and dryer in unit for tenant's convenience. Kitchen open to dining room area with wet bar for entertaining your guests. Centrally located for easy commute to St Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa. Recreation included with lease: pool, hot tub, tennis, inside air conditioned basketball, fitness room with lots of machines, great walking paths in the area, and less expensive golf membership to Feather Sound golf course. These units never last long, so call today!!

Large dogs accepted; no aggressive breeds.