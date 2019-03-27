All apartments in Feather Sound
Find more places like 2017 SKIMMER COURT W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Feather Sound, FL
/
2017 SKIMMER COURT W
Last updated March 27 2019 at 1:29 PM

2017 SKIMMER COURT W

2017 Skimmer Ct W · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Feather Sound
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2017 Skimmer Ct W, Feather Sound, FL 33762

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
gym
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
hot tub
pet friendly
tennis court
Lovely two bedroom two bath condo in the highly desired community of "The Club" in Feather Sound. Master suite (king size bed ok) has a private bath and a secluded space for office work, reading, relaxing or watching golf. Screened porch in the back directly on the golf course overlooking the beautifully manicured greens for your morning coffee or evening wine.Washer and dryer in unit for tenant's convenience. Kitchen open to dining room area with wet bar for entertaining your guests. Centrally located for easy commute to St Petersburg, Clearwater and Tampa. Recreation included with lease: pool, hot tub, tennis, inside air conditioned basketball, fitness room with lots of machines, great walking paths in the area, and less expensive golf membership to Feather Sound golf course. These units never last long, so call today!!
Large dogs accepted; no aggressive breeds.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2017 SKIMMER COURT W have any available units?
2017 SKIMMER COURT W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Feather Sound, FL.
What amenities does 2017 SKIMMER COURT W have?
Some of 2017 SKIMMER COURT W's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2017 SKIMMER COURT W currently offering any rent specials?
2017 SKIMMER COURT W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2017 SKIMMER COURT W pet-friendly?
Yes, 2017 SKIMMER COURT W is pet friendly.
Does 2017 SKIMMER COURT W offer parking?
Yes, 2017 SKIMMER COURT W offers parking.
Does 2017 SKIMMER COURT W have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2017 SKIMMER COURT W offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2017 SKIMMER COURT W have a pool?
Yes, 2017 SKIMMER COURT W has a pool.
Does 2017 SKIMMER COURT W have accessible units?
No, 2017 SKIMMER COURT W does not have accessible units.
Does 2017 SKIMMER COURT W have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2017 SKIMMER COURT W has units with dishwashers.
Does 2017 SKIMMER COURT W have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2017 SKIMMER COURT W has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Feather Sound 1 BedroomsFeather Sound 2 Bedrooms
Feather Sound Apartments with BalconyFeather Sound Apartments with Parking
Feather Sound Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLLand O' Lakes, FLTreasure Island, FLEllenton, FLMango, FLBayonet Point, FLFruitville, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FL
Safety Harbor, FLHoliday, FLNorth Sarasota, FLMeadow Oaks, FLBee Ridge, FLBelleair, FLOsprey, FLProgress Village, FLPalm River-Clair Mel, FLBeacon Square, FLKeystone, FLBayshore Gardens, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegeRingling College of Art and Design
Suncoast Technical CollegeUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa