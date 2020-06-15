All apartments in Fairview Shores
Last updated June 15 2020 at 7:57 AM

1527 Leeway Ave

1527 Leeway Avenue · (407) 377-8668
Location

1527 Leeway Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32810
Fairview Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$1,590

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2061 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
pool
tennis court
Spacious ranch style home with a big fenced yard. No back yard neighbors, lots of privacy and unimpeded views of the green space. Wooden and tiled flooring throughout. Includes formal living room, den, family room, inside laundry room with washer & dryer included. Covered parking area for two cars. Lots of storage space. Tenants have access to the community pool, lake and park within the neighborhood. You will have plenty of outdoor living area to enjoy along with separate deck area for outdoor cooking.
When inquiring please include: number of tenants, pets, and employment info.
****Pets are allowed*****

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1527 Leeway Ave have any available units?
1527 Leeway Ave has a unit available for $1,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1527 Leeway Ave have?
Some of 1527 Leeway Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1527 Leeway Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1527 Leeway Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1527 Leeway Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1527 Leeway Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1527 Leeway Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1527 Leeway Ave does offer parking.
Does 1527 Leeway Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1527 Leeway Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1527 Leeway Ave have a pool?
Yes, 1527 Leeway Ave has a pool.
Does 1527 Leeway Ave have accessible units?
No, 1527 Leeway Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1527 Leeway Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1527 Leeway Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1527 Leeway Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1527 Leeway Ave has units with air conditioning.
