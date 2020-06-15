1527 Leeway Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool tennis court

Spacious ranch style home with a big fenced yard. No back yard neighbors, lots of privacy and unimpeded views of the green space. Wooden and tiled flooring throughout. Includes formal living room, den, family room, inside laundry room with washer & dryer included. Covered parking area for two cars. Lots of storage space. Tenants have access to the community pool, lake and park within the neighborhood. You will have plenty of outdoor living area to enjoy along with separate deck area for outdoor cooking.

When inquiring please include: number of tenants, pets, and employment info.

****Pets are allowed*****