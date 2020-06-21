4510 Oak Forest Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

COVID -19 RELIEF MOVE IN PROGRAM - $350 Per Month Discount for July & August



Recently renovated two bedroom, two bathroom duplex on a quiet cul-de-sac in Twin Oaks neighborhood. Beautiful new kitchen with granite countertops. Newer tile floor in kitchen and dining area. Newer Carpet in living area and bedrooms. Newly remodeled bathroom with decorator tile. Washer/dryer hook-ups in garage. Natural light from sliding glass doors to living room and bedroom. Window treatments included.



Pet friendly with approval. No smoking. Apply today at www.rentinorangecounty.com

*Rent will return to Market Rent on Sept. 1. 2020 of $1,435 for remainder of term.

This duplex is located in a quiet neighborhood just off of Edgewater Drive north of College Park's main street's shops and eateries. It is convenient to Winter Park and Maitland via Lee Road and offers easy assess to main roads such as US 441, I-4 and more. This unit includes a single car garage with automatic opener, a screened-in side porch that opens to your private, fenced backyard. Lawn service included in rent.