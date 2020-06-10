1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE

Amenities

This MID CENTURY 2/2 home is full of charm and has been thoroughly updated. The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern backsplash. This home also has a charming open floor plan with a living and dining room combination with tongue and groove ceilings throughout the home. The cozy master suite has a ceiling fan and charming bathroom. The backyard is truly an oasis with river rock landscaping, 3 tier landing off the laundry room, concrete pad and detached garage. The detached garage offers a great outdoor space that can be used in multiple ways. Must be seen to appreciate. The home also has a new roof, AC, Windows, hot water heater, new water lines, new fencing and new exterior doors. Make an appointment today with your agent this home will not last long.