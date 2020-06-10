All apartments in Fairview Shores
Last updated June 10 2020 at 10:21 PM

1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE

1012 Fairbanks Avenue · (407) 415-8310
Location

1012 Fairbanks Avenue, Fairview Shores, FL 32804
Fairview Shores

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1019 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This MID CENTURY 2/2 home is full of charm and has been thoroughly updated.  The kitchen has quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, and modern backsplash.  This home also has a charming open floor plan with a living and dining room combination with tongue and groove ceilings throughout the home.   The cozy master suite has a ceiling fan and charming bathroom.  The backyard is truly an oasis with river rock landscaping, 3 tier landing off the laundry room, concrete pad and detached garage.  The detached garage offers a great outdoor space that can be used in multiple ways.  Must be seen to appreciate.  The home also has a new roof, AC, Windows, hot water heater, new water lines, new fencing and  new exterior doors.  Make an appointment today with your agent this home will not last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE have any available units?
1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE have?
Some of 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE's amenities include on-site laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Fairview Shores.
Does 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE does offer parking.
Does 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE have a pool?
No, 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1012 W FAIRBANKS AVENUE has units with air conditioning.
