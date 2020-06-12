All apartments in Eustis
415 Cardinal St.

415 Cardinal Street · No Longer Available
Location

415 Cardinal Street, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
AFFORDABLE RENTAL IN EUSTIS WITH LARGE YARD - AFFORDABLE RENTAL IN EUSTIS WITH LARGE YARD
415 CARDINAL STREET
EUSTIS, FL 32726
Rent: $700/month
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice large yard and affordable rental home in Eustis. Comes with washer/dryer hookups and ready for immediate move-in. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $800, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on contents of application, an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent may apply. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE4360169)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 415 Cardinal St. have any available units?
415 Cardinal St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
Is 415 Cardinal St. currently offering any rent specials?
415 Cardinal St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 415 Cardinal St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 415 Cardinal St. is pet friendly.
Does 415 Cardinal St. offer parking?
No, 415 Cardinal St. does not offer parking.
Does 415 Cardinal St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 415 Cardinal St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 415 Cardinal St. have a pool?
No, 415 Cardinal St. does not have a pool.
Does 415 Cardinal St. have accessible units?
Yes, 415 Cardinal St. has accessible units.
Does 415 Cardinal St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 415 Cardinal St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 415 Cardinal St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 415 Cardinal St. does not have units with air conditioning.

