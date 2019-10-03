All apartments in Eustis
229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE
229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE

229 Eastridge Dr · No Longer Available
Location

229 Eastridge Dr, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Quiet location but nearby shopping, schools, transportation, etc. Spacious 3 bedroom home with a large fenced in backyard, a perfect gathering place for BBQ's or just relaxing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

