229 Eastridge Dr
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
229 Eastridge Dr, Eustis, FL 32726
Amenities
dishwasher
garage
ceiling fan
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Quiet location but nearby shopping, schools, transportation, etc. Spacious 3 bedroom home with a large fenced in backyard, a perfect gathering place for BBQ's or just relaxing.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE have any available units?
229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Eustis, FL
.
What amenities does 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE have?
Some of 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Eustis
.
Does 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE offers parking.
Does 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE have a pool?
No, 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE has units with dishwashers.
Does 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 229 EASTRIDGE DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
