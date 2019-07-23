All apartments in Eustis
Find more places like 1307 Louis Ct.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Eustis, FL
/
1307 Louis Ct
Last updated July 23 2019 at 9:56 AM

1307 Louis Ct

1307 Louis Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Eustis
See all
Cheap Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1307 Louis Court, Eustis, FL 32726

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
accessible
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
AWESOME 3 BEDS 1.5 BATHS HOUSE IN EUSTIS - AVAILABLE NOW -
Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath one car garage on a quite cul de sac. The property has large fenced in backyard, in a quiet family friendly neighborhood. Generous sized bedrooms, with large kitchen and dining area and tile throughout.

Features: All Kitchen Appliances, Washer/Dryer Hook-Ups, Tile throughout, Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller-Owner Approval Needed, Fenced Backyard

Pet Allowed--ONLY 1-35 lb (full grown size) or smaller- NO AGGRESSIVE BREEDS! Pet subject to owner approval. Minimum Deposit of $300 is required--$100 is non-refundable (balance of $200 depends on damages or odors).

PRIOR TO APPLYING FOR ANY PROPERTY - YOU MUST SEE THE PROPERTY FIRST!
APPLICATION FEES ARE NON-REFUNDABLE! $75 application fee per adult

Application Process: You will be required to submit the following when you fill out your application: Drivers License/State ID, Income Verification, and pictures, if any, of your pet. This must be done when you apply in order to proceed with your application.

We check:
Credit (rental collections and utility collections are red flags)
Rental history
Employment
Sexual offender websites
Background (extent determined by HOA requirements)

Gross income must meet or exceed 3 times the monthly rent to qualify for the property you are interested in. Example-Applicant must be able to prove $3000 gross income (verifiable) in order to qualify for home that rents for $1000 a month.

What is provable income?

A copy of your last pay stub or a letter from your employer will help in determining your income. Sometimes copies of your bank statement or your tax return, W2 forms or 1099 forms are necessary as well. Types of income include, Child Support, Spousal Support, SSI, Retirement and/or Disability, Wages, Parental Support and Student Financial Aid.

ALL APPLICATIONS ARE SUBJECT TO OWNER APPROVAL!

(RLNE4998347)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1307 Louis Ct have any available units?
1307 Louis Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Eustis, FL.
What amenities does 1307 Louis Ct have?
Some of 1307 Louis Ct's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1307 Louis Ct currently offering any rent specials?
1307 Louis Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1307 Louis Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 1307 Louis Ct is pet friendly.
Does 1307 Louis Ct offer parking?
Yes, 1307 Louis Ct offers parking.
Does 1307 Louis Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1307 Louis Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1307 Louis Ct have a pool?
No, 1307 Louis Ct does not have a pool.
Does 1307 Louis Ct have accessible units?
Yes, 1307 Louis Ct has accessible units.
Does 1307 Louis Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 1307 Louis Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1307 Louis Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 1307 Louis Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Eustis 2 BedroomsEustis Apartments with Garage
Eustis Apartments with PoolEustis Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Eustis Cheap Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Orlando, FLLakeland, FLKissimmee, FLDaytona Beach, FLAltamonte Springs, FLSanford, FLWinter Park, FLAlafaya, FLOcala, FLPort Orange, FLWinter Garden, FLClermont, FL
Ocoee, FLOviedo, FLCasselberry, FLWinter Springs, FLPalm Coast, FLMaitland, FLMeadow Woods, FLInverness, FLDaytona Beach Shores, FLBeverly Hills, FLOrmond-by-the-Sea, FLLoughman, FL
De Leon Springs, FLMascotte, FLWildwood, FLPasadena Hills, FLPine Castle, FLSamsula-Spruce Creek, FLPoinciana, FLAuburndale, FLBuenaventura Lakes, FLGroveland, FLWekiwa Springs, FLUniversity, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Bethune-Cookman UniversityCollege of Central Florida
University of Central FloridaDaytona State College
Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University-Daytona Beach