1122 VIRGINIA COURT

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly carport ceiling fan range refrigerator

Cute as a button 2 bedroom 1 1/2 bath home. Large screened porch on corner lot. Kitchen opens to large family and dining room. One car carport and storage room. Includes lawn maintenance. No smoking or pets allowed.