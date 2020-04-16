Amenities

Beautiful 2nd floor, 2 bedroom condo in The Greens at Fountain Lakes in Estero! Fully furnished and turnkey with a private screened-in balcony. Amazing location west of 41! Close to Coconut Point Mall, SWFL International Airport, Miromar Outlets, restaurants and the Estero River. Community amenities include gated entry, pool, FREE 9-HOLE, PAR 3 GOLF COURSE, fitness center, tennis court, biking/jogging path and clubhouse. No pets. Water/sewer, exterior pest control and trash removal included. No pets. Annual Rental Available Now!