Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:22 PM

9291 Spring Run BLVD

9291 Spring Run Boulevard · (239) 287-1377
Location

9291 Spring Run Boulevard, Estero, FL 34135

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2703 · Avail. now

$1,750

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1178 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
hot tub
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
***STUNNING VIEWS*** Wake up with your coffee on the screened lanai with views of the beautiful lake and fairway or an evening cocktail and dinner. This 2 bedroom/2 bath Turnkey condominium offering an open floor plan. Enjoy the pool and hot tub just steps from the Winding Stream community pool and barbecues. The award-winning Brooks community is conveniently located minutes from Coconut Point Mall, Miramar Outlets, Dining, Hertz Arena, Airport, The brand new Lee Health Medical Center and FGCU. Short drive to Award Winning Beaches and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9291 Spring Run BLVD have any available units?
9291 Spring Run BLVD has a unit available for $1,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9291 Spring Run BLVD have?
Some of 9291 Spring Run BLVD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9291 Spring Run BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
9291 Spring Run BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9291 Spring Run BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 9291 Spring Run BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Estero.
Does 9291 Spring Run BLVD offer parking?
No, 9291 Spring Run BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 9291 Spring Run BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9291 Spring Run BLVD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9291 Spring Run BLVD have a pool?
Yes, 9291 Spring Run BLVD has a pool.
Does 9291 Spring Run BLVD have accessible units?
No, 9291 Spring Run BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 9291 Spring Run BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9291 Spring Run BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Does 9291 Spring Run BLVD have units with air conditioning?
No, 9291 Spring Run BLVD does not have units with air conditioning.
