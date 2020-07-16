9291 Spring Run BLVD

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pool hot tub bbq/grill

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities pool bbq/grill hot tub

***STUNNING VIEWS*** Wake up with your coffee on the screened lanai with views of the beautiful lake and fairway or an evening cocktail and dinner. This 2 bedroom/2 bath Turnkey condominium offering an open floor plan. Enjoy the pool and hot tub just steps from the Winding Stream community pool and barbecues. The award-winning Brooks community is conveniently located minutes from Coconut Point Mall, Miramar Outlets, Dining, Hertz Arena, Airport, The brand new Lee Health Medical Center and FGCU. Short drive to Award Winning Beaches and more.