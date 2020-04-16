9251 Spring Run BLVD

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym pool

Live the fabulous lifestyle! Minimal transfer fee will give you access to all the amenities and golf! Beautiful Lake and Golf Course View!! First Floor unit -- 2 bedroom and 2 full baths! Oversized eat in kitchen with white cabinets. Great room provides ample space for living area as well as dining room, all which overlooks, through the sliding glass doors, a lovely view! Master bedroom offers a walk in closet, walk in shower with dual sinks! Owner is willing to offer the unit, furnished or unfurnished! Guest room has double beds, perfect for company or grandchildren visiting! Spring Run is a bundles golf and guard gated community and is located in a very desirable area, just minutes away from shopping, dining, beaches and entertainment! The community itself has many amenities to offer with a very social clubhouse, pool, dining, exercise room and much more!